Dive Deep And Experience Enthralling Aquatic Life in Bali

One of the much-loved holiday destinations, Bali is also a haven for scuba divers. The most famous island in Indonesia carries such a wide choice of diving sites that it attracts tourists from across the globe. While it is well known for its stunning beaches and scenic beauty, the real charm of the island lies under the water, which not only gives you the experience of mesmerising aquatic life but surrounds you with peace. So, let’s check out the exciting scuba diving spots in Bali:

Lipah Bay

Apart from enthralling marine life, choosing Lipah Bay as your diving spot will make you witness the Japanese Patrol Boat from World War II that sits peacefully at the bottom. The destruction of the boat and its wreckage sustain magnificent corals and aquatic creatures. Crystal Bay

Presenting divers and snorkelers with a breathtaking sight of hundreds of tropical fish and bewitching corals, Crystal Bay sits between Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Penida islands. The much-loved spot of the water sports lover is often protected from strong currents. Gili Tepekong, Mimpang and Biaha

The most challenging spot for daring divers across the world, the sea nearby these three tiny islands is home to many sharks, as well as large blackjacks and the bony ocean sunfish. All these three islands are quite close to each other, so you can cover them all together. Seraya Secrets, Tulamben

Home to the USAT Liberty which sank during WWII, Tulamben is an absolute delight for divers and photographers. While the historic ship has lured many, only a few experienced divers have the privilege to witness fully down to the bottom. Blue Lagoon

Why the fresher must skip out on the mind-boggling experience of witnessing rich marine life in Bali? The Blue Lagoon is meant for such beginners because it is a shallow coral reef, making it perfect for fresher. It has calm and shallow water along with stunning coral.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.