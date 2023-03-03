Traveling can be a wonderful and exciting experience, but for some people, the thought of leaving home and being away from familiar surroundings can cause a great deal of anxiety. Travel anxiety is a common condition that affects many people and can be caused by a variety of factors, such as fear of flying, worries about safety in unfamiliar places, or concerns about being away from home for an extended period of time.

The good news is that travel anxiety can be managed, and there are several techniques and strategies that can help people cope with their anxiety and enjoy their travel experiences to the fullest. In this article, we will explore some of the common causes of travel anxiety, as well as provide practical tips and advice for managing anxiety while traveling. Whether you’re a seasoned traveler or planning your first trip, this article will help you feel more confident and prepared to navigate any travel-related anxieties that may arise.

Dr Dinika Anand, Clinical Psychologist, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, says, “Anxiety of any form is a natural emotion that should not be stigmatized or ignored. It’s crucial to acknowledge its presence and take steps to address it. For travel anxiety also, it is important to accept and address it rather than be dismissive of it. This may involve steps like conducting research and seeking advice from people who have visited the destination or recognizing the effort and hard work that goes into planning a vacation, and identifying what triggers our anxiety among other things. For some, carrying your own blanket or pillow could be the answer.”

Essentially by preparing for potential triggers and bringing our comforts with us, we can enjoy our vacation and create new connections with the world. Recognizing and accepting our anxiety can help us take control of it and prevent it from impacting our travel experiences. With the right strategies and mindset, we can effectively manage anxiety and have an enjoyable and memorable vacation.

Liberatha Kallat, Chairperson and Managing Director, DreamFolks Services Limited, adds, “Airport lounges offer travelers a tranquil setting to unwind and rejuvenate before their flight. They provide various amenities such as free food and beverages, high-speed Wi-Fi, comfortable seating, and shower facilities. Additionally, meet and assist services can help reduce travel-related stress by guiding passengers through the airport, assisting with check-in and security clearance, and escorting them to their departure gate.”

By utilizing airport services, travelers can relax and trust that their travel needs are being taken care of, allowing them to focus on their journey. Whether it’s to catch up on work, read a book, or simply enjoy some downtime, airport lounges offer a peaceful and welcoming environment for passengers to enjoy. “Meet and assist services provide an added level of convenience and ease, helping to streamline the travel experience and ensure a stress-free journey," believes Kallat.

Travel anxiety and trip stress are common challenges that many travellers face. Dr Tarun Sahani, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Apollo Hospitals, Delhi shares some tips on how to deal with them:

Be prepared: Research your destination and plan your itinerary in advance. This will help you feel more in control and reduce uncertainty.

Take care of your physical and mental health: Get enough rest, eat well, exercise, and practice relaxation techniques like meditation or deep breathing. Carry your regular medications and also a first aid kit with common medications

Pack smart: Make a packing list and only bring what you need. Over packing can add to your stress and make it harder to move around.

Keep your documents and valuables secure: Carry your passport, money, and other important documents in a secure location, and keep an eye on your belongings at all times.

Be flexible: Travel plans can change unexpectedly, so try to be flexible and go with the flow. Don’t let unexpected events ruin your trip.

Emergency phone numbers - Online and printed ones on you in case u lose your dairy or phone

Enjoy the excitement of travel planning and the journey. Remember, travel should be an enjoyable experience. By taking steps to reduce anxiety and stress, you can have a more relaxed and fulfilling journey.

