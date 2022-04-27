Dreamy Locations in Delhi Perfect for Pre-Wedding Photoshoots

Every year, wedding season comes with a new trend. There has been one that has been in fashion since forever. The trend of capturing the courtship moments and living the fairy-tale dream through a pre-wedding shoot is preferred by all. Before tying the knot, every couple feels like reliving their love story through a series of photos. They choose an exquisite location, best outfits and amazing poses to have an amazing pre-wedding photoshoot. If you are from Delhi and can’t afford to spend thousands on travelling to other cities for the photoshoot but still wishes to hop on the trend, then do not worry. Take a note of these beautiful places in Delhi to have the most memorable shoot of your life.

Hauz Khas

Hauz Khas is one of the favourite places for couples opting for a pre-wedding shoot in Delhi. The Hauz Khas fort and the area around it will give you an amazing vibe of nature and history. The lush green grass, the ancient fort structure, and the huge complex make for a great location to have a pre-wedding shoot. One can also visit the Deer Park situated behind the fort, as well as the lake.

Lodhi Art District

If you want to add fun to your pre-wedding shoot and reflect your cool and outgoing personality, then you can step into the Lodhi Art District. The place has numerous colourful walls that have been painted by more than 25 artists. The walls have unique graffiti and give you super vibrant feels. You can also take some small props like a white umbrella, cycle or a flower basket to make it a fun shoot day.

The Perfect Location, Faridabad

Just like its name, the location is perfect for a pre-wedding shoot. There is something for everyone at this place. It has a lot of natural backdrops and few artificial ones. The place also offers a lot of aesthetic props like a vintage car, a campfire, and even a dressing room to change outfits. This location is specially designed for pre-wedding shoots.

Champa Gali

Champa Gali is not just a great shoot location but one can also have a dreamy date here. The place is full of aesthetic lights, colours and gives you a filmy vibe. Champa Gali lets you live your own fairy tale as you walk by through the street covered in fairy lights.

Humayun’s Tomb

The beautiful red tomb will leave you spellbound with its beautiful structure and architecture. It serves as a perfect pre-wedding location with a surreal Mughal background.

