Enjoy Wine Tourism at these Seven Destinations in France

More than gastronomic delights and the joys of sumptuous settings, vineyards eager to attract wine tourists are increasingly offering well-being, spa, and beauty services. A chance for travellers to enjoy great wines on a short break that leaves them restored both in body and mind.The producer of the eponymous beauty products range, Sources de Caudalie is behind this health and well-being destination amid the grand-cru vineyards of Château Smith Haut Lafitte at Martillac, in the Gironde. Located just 20 minutes from Bordeaux, the officially recognized “palace” hotel offers an opportunity to taste some great Graves AOC wines, and to take advantage of its "vinothérapie" spa, which provides polyphenol, grape-seed treatments to restore the vitality of the skin. Travelers can choose to soak in baths of vine leaves or grape marc, or opt for the purifying benefits of a merlot wrap. This range of treatments is also available in another hotel managed by the Cathiard family, Les Etangs de Corot, located in Ville d'Avray not far from Paris.In the heart of the prestigious Meursault designation, the historic Château de Cîteaux is home to the Cueillette Hotel, which offers more than just an opportunity to savor the area's excellent chardonnays. Wine tourists can also take advantage of the hotel's 500 sq m spa with its innovative "fruitithérapie" treatments, which are based on the moisturizing and antioxidant properties of berries and red fruits, most notably the local Burgundy blackcurrant. Body treatments on offer also make use of raspberries, strawberries and redcurrants, and well-being equipment at the spa includes a steam room, a jacuzzi, a sauna and a solarium with a view on the Meursault vines.Recently re-opened on July 15, 2018, the newly renovated wine country retreat figures high on a short-list of destinations offering exfoliating treatments with a view over the vines. The recent upgrade of the Royal Champagne included substantial work on its 1,500 sq m spa, which offers signature organic treatments. Guests can also make use of indoor and outdoor swimming pools, with spectacular views on the hillsides of the Montagne de Reims. The spa also offers a steam room, a sauna, nine treatment cabins, a yoga studio and gym.Located in the heart of the Parc naturel régional du Luberon, this five-star hotel is surrounded by vineyards of the Aureto sub-region. Travelers come to this retreat amid the vines for a relaxing break in a 1,500 sq m space entirely devoted to well-being. The Spa & Wellness Center features Kneipp baths, ice baths, sensory showers, steam baths and saunas. No detail has been overlooked -- there is even a pedicure service and a hair salon. One of the luxury suites is equipped with its own private spa.Adding to the attraction of its famous art and architecture park, the Château La Coste, close to Aix-en-Provence, has become a restorative break destination since the early 2017 opening of the Villa La Coste, a hotel composed of 28 villas, some of which are equipped with their own swimming pools. The Villa La Coste Spa makes use of local Provencal products, notably jasmine, lavender and olives.In Lorgues, visitors to the Châteaux de Berne and its 143-hectare estate will discover gastronomic delights as well as a wellness center built around an infinity pool with stunning vineyard views. Inside, the 800 sq m spa offers a swim and message jet pool and a range of "Cinq Mondes" revitalizing treatments. Yoga and relaxation packages are also available.The medieval chateau has long-been a destination for Morgon lovers on tours of the Beaujolais region, and now the four-star hotel established on an 80-hectare vineyard also seeks to attract health and well-being tourists. Equipped with a swimming pool bordered by vines, the Château de Pizay spa offers a hydrotherapy pool and multisensory space with a waterfall shower, cold plunge pool, ice fountain steam room and sauna. The treatments on offer, which are based on Thalgo products, are perfect for a moment of relaxation in the wake of a vigorous match on the hotel's tennis court.