Experience the Backwaters and Hilltops of Kerala with These Adventure Sports

Travelling is a way to enjoy life and explore a new you. Each place you go to takes away a part of you and gives you a new life. While some people travel to explore, others do it to have fun. India is home to beautiful locations which can take your breath away. One such place is Kerala. Kerala is not just famous for its mesmerising landscapes but also for adventure sports. It is a state that has beaches as well as mountains.

Therefore, one can enjoy the adventurous activities of both water and height. If you are planning to visit Kerala, then you must give an adrenaline rush to yourself by doing these amazing adventure sports.

Parasailing, Kovalam Beach

The water sport is a mix of paragliding and sailing. It takes you on a ride on a water parachute that is attached to a motorboat. While you fly high above the sea, the motorboat controls your momentum and speed. The activity can be best enjoyed from October to March as the winds are perfect and the weather is clean. One can opt to parasailing at Kovalam or Alappuzha beaches in Kerala.

Snorkeling, Kochi

Explore underwater life with this unique adventure sport. The sport is best if you are a water enthusiast and want to see what is inside the huge sea. You’ll be provided with all the safety equipment including a breathing tube and swim fins to feel like a part of water.

Wildlife Safari

Kerala is rich in flora and fauna and is home to various indigenous species. If you are a nature lover, then you can get on a ride to explore the natural beauty of the place.

Bamboo Rafting

It is one of its kind sports which you’ll find especially in Kerala. In this, instead of a traditional raft boat, you are given a boat made of bamboo in which you can take a ride across the sea and enjoy nature.

Mountain Climbing

Munnar is known for its scenic beauty and green landscape. The place is great to experience the peace of mountains and adventure. Mountain climbing is one of the most preferred sports in Munnar. You need a whole day to climb the peak and witness the beauty from the top.

