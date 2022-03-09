Explained: Want To Relocate Your Pet From A Different Country? Here's Everything You Should know

People trying to bring their pets from different countries isn’t a new thing. Whether it is from war zones or otherwise, the procedures are the same. So here is a detailed saga of how should one go about to relocating their pets.

If the pets are dogs or cats, the procedures are fixed and there are several agencies which can help you with all the paperwork and legal formalities. But if your pet is any creature other than these two, then it is a different ballgame altogether. Birds, guinea pigs, snakes, squirrels, fish and every other creature come under the wildlife umbrella. There are very few agencies that help with relocation of these.

Every country has a different set of rules for letting animals from other countries enter their borders. For any pet to come to India, a NOC should be submitted to the QCS – Quality Certification Services which is the governing body that permits pets into India.

Firstly, pet owners should clearly mention the reason for relocation. There is also a rule with customs department that mandates that the pet owners should be residents of the foreign country for a minimum of two years.

They should produce all necessary documents of the pet- the vaccination data with certificates, the microchip data, the breed, age and weight of the pets etc. Microchip in pets help to track and confirm that the animal isn’t replaced or missed during transportation and the owners get the right pet. After clearance of above documents, pet owners can apply for NOC.

Now, the travel part. Not all airlines allow pets. So, firstly check if the flight that you want to take allows the pet as well. If it is a connecting flight, check with the airlines for the same. There will be a series of enquiries to confirm this and plan.

Also, smaller breeds like pug and shitzu will travel with their owners in cabin.

Others will be taken with cargo. The pets are to be locked in specific crates meant for this purpose. The crates differ according to the size and breed. Smaller breeds that are less than 8 kgs tend to find it difficult to breathe in high altitude and panic as well. So staying close to their owners is the best way for them to stay calm and also avoid heat strokes.

Chidambaram Pillai, founder of Felcon Pet Relocation in Bengaluru has managed around 150+ pet relocations in last six years from various countries. About the preparations one has to make while bringing their pets in, he says, “When taken in cargo, every pet is provided with sufficient water to keep it hydrated. But while you are taking the pet with you in the cabin, keep it hydrated as well. We, the agency will make sure that the pet has been fed properly and answered natural calls as well. Pet diapers will also be used. Pets are generally scared when in new surroundings. So they don’t move around or create ruckus on board. They are carried in a pet pouch and silently rest under the passenger seat” he explains.

For all the procedures to complete and the animal to reach India, it takes a good amount of time. If bringing from Europe, the pet owners should begin the paper work at least 4 months prior to travel. If USA, the time will be around 2 months. A proper planning for every step is mandatory for a safe passage.

