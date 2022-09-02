Fashion Essentials for Your Next Vacay

Heading out for a mid-year much needed break. With office schedules, home chores and socializing, no time to shop and pack for those insta-worthy outfits? We know, you want to ace the game but time is a constraint. Insta bloggers are all the time doling out fashion advice that is hard to miss but some things are meant to be basic and always in. So, here are some style tips to help you look your best. These will come in handy and make you define the chicest travel fashion trends.

Weather Appropriate Wear

Don’t forget to check the weather forecast of your destination in advance, pack accordingly.

Trusty Denims

Denims never go out of style, you can pair denims with a tshirt, shirt, tank top, camisole, crop top, blazer or even a kurta. “There are days when you’re flummoxed about the OOTDs and denims can be your best friend on such days,” says Renu Bhatia, director, Flawsome.

A big Floppy Hat

Nothing can shout ‘I am on Holiday’ louder than a big floppy hat. A big hat protects you from sun rays and makes you look glamorous at the same time.

A Scarf or Bandana

Do pack a silk scarf and style it in myriad ways: as a bandana, headband, bracelet, bandeau top, bag strap, or a belt.

Sunglasses

Whether you are heading to a sunnier destination or a colder one, it is important to pack sunglasses. “They protect your eyes from sun, wind, dust and make you look stylish. The best part is that you’ll look photoready while wearing sunglasses even when you are actually not,” adds Bhatia.

Comfortable Footwear

Pack your footwear according to your destination. If you are going to explore beaches, pack cute flip flops, crocs and sliders. If the destination is a hilly area, don’t forget to pack running shoes, sneakers and warm boots.

Lounge Wear

While packing, give a little attention to lounge wear that is comfortable and cute, this includes pyjamas: shorts, spaghetti tops, dresses, tshirts, gowns.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here