Five Water Sports You Can Do in Andaman And Nicobar Islands

If you prefer beach vacations along with lots of water sports then Andaman and Nicobar Islands are the perfect option for you.

The islands feature stunning beaches, and myriad options of water sports adventures. The Andaman Nicobar archipelago comprises 572 islands, only 36 are inhabited and only selected ones are open to travelers. With splendid beaches and diving options, Havelock is by far the most popular destination

Here is a list of adventure activities you can do once in Andaman:

Sea Walk

If you want to dive into the ocean and walk among the marine creatures that inhabit the place, sea walking is a great option. You can enjoy a walk on the ocean bottom, surrounded with live corals. This activity is especially recommended for those who do not want to swim constantly.

Glass-bottomed boats

Catch a glimpse of what really goes on underwater without getting wet by taking the Andaman Dolphin Glass Bottom Boat. According to Eternal Andamans, the boat ride offers one of the most unique experiences on the island by letting you watch and explore the rich corals and marine life surrounding Port Blair, from the comfort of your cabin.

Kayaking

The best way to explore Andaman islands’ lagoons, shaded by dense forests and mangroves along with the birds and animals is Kayaking. Get together with your friends and family to make this experience both relaxing and exhilarating.

Seakart

This novel water sport can be enjoyed in Andamans. Seakart is built like a go-kart, hence the name. The activity involves the guest self-driving the Seakart under the guidance of a licensed instructor along the coast of Port Blair on a long route.

Snorkelling

Much better than swimming and more affordable than Scuba diving, snorkelling is a sport that takes you to the breath-taking underwater world without the need for any complex setup or apparatus.

Which of these fun activities are you going to try during your trip?

