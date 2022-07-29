Foreign Destinations Where Indians Can Travel Visa-Free

India has secured 87th rank under the category of the most powerful passports in the world, according to the latest rankings released by Henley Passport Index. Indian passport provides easy access to 60 countries. Visa-free access to a tourist destination not only saves time and money but is also hassle-free.

If you are looking for visa hassle-free destinations, you must check out this list of 5 amazing places:

1. Nepal

The mountainous nation bordering the Indian states possesses rich biodiversity and cultural heritage. A passport is not mandatory for Indians planning to visit Nepal for a holiday. However, one must have the following documents:

For adults, a valid Indian Passport or an election ID card

For children under the age of 12, a birth certificate and school id are needed, whereas, for children under 18, a school or college id will do.

2. Bhutan

The small, land-locked nation, Bhutan is a country that controls several key Himalayan mountain passes. Indian nationals are required to carry any of the two valid travel documents – a valid Indian Passport with a validity of 6 months and/or, Voter Identity Card issued by the Election Commission of India.

3. Myanmar

Myanmar is home to the ancient Pyu cities and rich culture and heritage. Indian citizens with valid passports can apply for Myanmar visas online. An Indian national with a tourist visa can stay in Myanmar for 28 days only.

4. Thailand

Thailand is a paradise for shoppers. With pristine beaches and lush green landscape, Thailand is a favourite spot for travellers. Indian citizens are allowed to enter Thailand under the visa-on-arrival scheme. Under this scheme, you can stay for just 14 days.

5. Indonesia

The stunning attractions of Indonesia make it an ultimate travel destination. Indian citizens are visa-exempt in this beautiful country for visits under 30 days. You must have an Indian Passport valid for at least 6 months on arrival. Complete the visa application form for Indonesia and provide proof of travel (return or outgoing ticket).

