Maharashtra is a popular vacation spot for people who want to immerse themselves in rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and diverse landscapes. The alluring state is home to several wildlife sanctuaries and national parks. Nature lovers are sure to lose themselves in the wondrous wildlife viewing and adventure activities that come along with it. If you are a history buff, landmark locations such as the Raigad Fort and the iconic Gateway of India are just what you need. From the bustling city of Mumbai to the picturesque hills of Lonavala, Maharashtra is everyone’s cup of tea. Also home to the Elephanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the Ajanta and Ellora caves, there are only a few places as diverse and as beautiful as this gorgeous state. If you are looking for an ideal destination for a memorable vacation, make sure to explore these 5 spots in Maharashtra:

Forests And Wildlife

If you are seeking a close-up encounter with nature, Maharashtra is just the place for you. It offers several wildlife sanctuaries and national parks that are bound to leave you spellbound. Make sure to check out the Tadoba National Park, known for its tiger population, the Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary, home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, and the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is one of the largest national parks in the world. In case you want to explore the home to several endangered species of animals and birds, the Radhanagari Wildlife Sanctuary, located in the Western Ghats, is a must-visit destination.

Museums And Forts

The state is a paradise for every history buff. Offering a number of museums and forts to explore, you can begin by visiting The Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. Formerly known as Victoria Terminus, this is a historic railway station in Mumbai that is the epitome of Victorian Gothic architecture. The Raigad Fort, located in the Sahyadri Mountains, offers breathtaking views all around. A trip to Mumbai is incomplete without visiting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrahalaya, a museum that has captured Maharashtra’s art, culture, and history.

Caves

The Elephanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage site, are worth the hype. It features ancient rock-cut shrines and temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. Anyone visiting Maharashtra should not miss the Ajanta and Ellora Caves, located in Aurangabad. These feature a series of rock-cut Buddhist shrines and temples that dates back to the 2nd century BCE.

Beaches And Lakes

Maharashtra is widely popular for its picturesque beaches and tranquil lakes. Away from the bustling cityscape, enjoy the two most popular beaches of the state, Alibaug and Diveagar. Immerse yourself in the clear blue waters and sandy shores of Bhandardara, located in the Western Ghats. It is a popular hill station and is also home to the glorious Arthur Lake, surrounded by lush green forests.

Trekking

For all adventure enthusiasts, head over to the Sahyadri Mountains, located in western Maharashtra. You can also trek to the Rajmachi Fort, located in Lonavala, and the Lohagad Fort, located in the Bhor Ghat. The perfect landscape that surrounds these locations is ideal for a day trek. There are also more challenging treks, such as the trek to the Bhimashankar Temple located in the Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary.

