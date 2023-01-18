From Spain's La Tomatina to Venice's Gondola Rides, Here Are Top 7 Things to Do in Europe

With 45 countries in total, Europe is a popular travel destination for many people due to its rich history, diverse cultures and beautiful flora and fauna. It offers a wide range of options for travellers, from bustling cities like Paris and London to picturesque countryside towns and villages of Italy. Europe is home to many world-renowned museums, art galleries and historical attractions.

Some of the world-famous monuments and structures that are UNESCO world heritage sites are in Europe. The continent boasts of wonderful beaches, historical architecture and tons of world-class festivals. As every country is incredibly different from another, Europe is a diverse continent, providing an unlimited assortment of things to do on your trip. It’s a destination you would definitely love and never get tired of exploring.

Here are the top 7 things to do if you are travelling to Europe for the first time:

La Tomatina Festival in Spain

La Tomatina is a food fight festival that takes place annually on the last Wednesday of August in the town of Bunol in Valencia, Spain. It is a popular event that attracts thousands of participants from all over the world. The festival starts with the climbing of a greased pole, in which a ham is placed at the top. Once someone reaches the top and retrieves the ham, the signal for the start of the tomato fight is given. Participants throw tomatoes at each other for about an hour, and then the town square is cleaned up.

Oktoberfest in Germany

The Oktoberfest features a beer festival and travel carnival. It is held annually in Munich, Germany. For 2 weeks, millions of people gather for beer, music and fun. Watching them sing together and raise pint glasses for endless toasts, the atmosphere makes you feel good about everything. The festival typically runs from late September to the first weekend in October and celebrates Bavarian culture, particularly the region’s famous beer. The main attraction of the festival is the beer tents where visitors can enjoy traditional German beer and food.

Fado Music in Portugal

When in Europe, one must enjoy the Fado musical in Portugal which has a rich legacy of around 200 years. The word “fado” is derived from the Latin word “fate". It’s poetic and emotional music form, mournfully beautiful and haunting about lost sailors, broken hearts and bittersweet romance. Performances normally take place in restaurants and cafes. Fado is typically accompanied by a Portuguese guitar and a classical guitar and is traditionally sung by a solo vocalist. It has been designated as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Fado is popular in Portugal, especially in the capital city of Lisbon, where there are many venues that feature live fado performances.

Gigantic yachts in Croatian islands

With calm winds, serene beaches and over 1,000 islands (like Brac, Hvar, and Losinj), the Croatian coast offers one of the world’s best sailing destinations. You can also visit the French Riviera, have fun in the sun, relax on the beach and swim in azure blue water and sail on gigantic yachts. Croatia is known for its beautiful islands, which offer a variety of activities such as swimming, snorkelling, scuba diving, sailing and windsurfing, and stunning natural landscapes. The islands are popular tourist destinations known for their crystal-clear waters, sandy beaches and picturesque towns.

Historical memorials, museums in Berlin

Europe’s most affordable city, the capital Berlin, holds some famous museums, Jewish memorials and landmarks. Deutsches Historisches Museum is one of the best history museums in the world. The city also has vibrant music and art scenes too, growing with foodie movements.

Colosseum in Rome

The Colosseum is one of the most iconic and recognisable landmarks in the world and a must-see attraction for history lovers. The Colosseum is an ancient Roman amphitheatre, which was used for gladiatorial contests and public spectacles. The Colosseum was built between 70 and 80 AD and could seat up to 50,000 people. One of the oldest amphitheatres in Europe, it is one of the new 7 wonders of the world.

Gondola rides in Venice

Venice is known for its charming canals, and gondola rides are a unique way to explore the city. A gondola ride in Venice is a popular tourist activity that allows visitors to experience the city’s canals and waterways while seated in a traditional Venetian boat. Gondolas are typically rowed by a gondolier, who will take you on a tour of the city’s famous sights such as the Rialto Bridge and the Grand Canal.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here