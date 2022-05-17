From Wildlife to Culture, How Chhattisgarh Offers Unique Experiences

The heart of India consists of some ancient forests where tribes and nature reside in harmony. To get an immersive experience of this unique flora and fauna, a visit to Chhattisgarh is a must. The state is home to tiger reserves and national parks. Besides tiger reserves, Chhattisgarh consists of 42 tribal communities. The largest and the most famous tribes from the state are the Gonds. The Baiga community follows next.

Let us take a look at some of the things you can do in Chhattisgarh:

Chitrakoot Falls

A visit to Chhattisgarh would be incomplete without taking in the spectacular view of Chitrakoot Falls. This natural waterfall is located to the west of Jagdalpur, in Bastar district on the Indravati River. The height of the falls is about 30 metres or 98 feet. With its mention in the Hindu epic text Ramayana, Chitrakoot is the widest fall in India, about 300 metres wide. Chirakoot gets its name from the legend that herds of deer once inhabited the verdant surroundings of Chitrakote. Chitar is the name for a deer in the Halbi dialect. The waterfalls are surrounded by the majestic Vindhya ranges.

Pamed Wildlife Sanctuary

Visit the Pamed Wildlife Sanctuary in Chhattisgarh. The animal reserve covers an area of 262 sq km and is situated in the Dantewada district in southern part of Chhattisgarh. The sanctuary is close to the Andhra Pradesh border as well. The forest is covered with trees like Sal and teak. The dense forests create an enchanting atmosphere making for a unique experience. In Pamed Wildlife Sanctuary, deers can be easily sighted. Deers like the India Gazelle and the chinkara can also be spotted in the region.

Manipat

Besides waterfalls and wildlife, one can even experience life on a plateau by visiting the Manipat region of Chhattisgarh. The plateau area is surrounded by jungles. Manipat’s topography comprises hill slopes, jungles, waterfalls and is a hill station that has not been exploited yet. Manipat also has a Tibetan settlement and is also known as ‘Mini Tibet.’

