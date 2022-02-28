Fulfil Your Desire To Travel By Visiting These Budget-Friendly Locations

India is an amalgamation of diverse cultures, beautiful travel locations, different cuisines, and people. If we travel from North to South, we can experience the beauty of Incredible India with every step. However, no matter how much we love travelling, we can’t afford to spend thousands every time. Summers are almost here and it is the perfect time if we want to step out of our homes and enjoy the scenic sites of the country. But our pockets don’t allow us to do so. So, if you want to travel but have a low-budget, you can fulfil your wish by visiting these cheap places.

Puducherry

The coastal Union Territory is home to various beautiful tourist attractions. This place is known for its architecture which gives you the feel of France. You can also enjoy the best French cuisine at the place. In case, you don’t want to make a hole in your pocket, you can stay at Sri Aurobindo Ashram which offers sessions on yoga, meditation, long walks along the Bay of Bengal and free food.

Darjeeling

This hill station in West Bengal is said to be one of the cheapest tourist locations in India. It has numerous tea gardens, mountains, and mesmerising views. The place offers affordable stay options and good connectivity by road, air and train. You can enjoy the toy train ride to enjoy the picturesque location.

Pushkar

The site in Rajasthan is not only loved by the people who want to spend some spiritual time but is also loved by tourists. Pushkar is famous for its camel rides, amazing street food, palaces, bazaars and what not. You can visit Pushkar by opting for a budget-friendly train ride to Ajmer Junction and then take a mode of public transport. There are many cheap but good accommodation options here.

Mcleodganj

Around 10 km from Dharamshala, Mcleodganj is a perfect budget location that will let you experience the Buddhist culture. You can stay in hostels, hotels or tents there. To enjoy the nightlife, you can trek to Triund and spend a night at the hilltop. The cost of trekking is negligible if you carry your own tent and food.

Rishikesh

Rishikesh is a home to cool cafes, temples, yoga ashrams and ghats. All this is available at a very low cost. By spending an amount of Rs 500 to Rs 700 per day, you can enjoy your stay in Rishikesh to the fullest. You can opt for cheap hotels which will let you build connections and give you the experience of a lifetime. You can also enjoy water sports. Enjoy the best street food and the lively vibes without pinching your pocket.

