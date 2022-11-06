Travel Guide Alert: Things To Do On Your Next Visit To Turkey

While the country boasts vast beaches and rugged mountains, for the thrill-seeking nature lover, Turkey also has one of the world’s most famous coffee and brightly lit-up cities. It is usual for tourists to directly head to Istanbul for their share of vacationing, but several regions in Turkey are now exceptionally well-equipped to host travellers and make it a trip worth to remember.

From hot air balloon rides, sightseeing, hikes up on mountains, chilling by the beach, or enjoying a shopping spree in a flea market—there is something for everyone in Turkey.

Read on to know a few places that you should absolutely visit on your next trip to the country.

Visit the city of Ephesus

An ancient city that once held the Greek and Roman elites are still pristinely conserved for locals and visitors alike. The city of Ephesus is a major draw amongst history enthusiasts and archivists due to the city’s intact marble monuments and statues. Major sites of attraction are the Library of Celsus, a huge open-air theatre, a Roman bath, and several beautifully arched fountains and gates.

Experience a Turkish bath

While bathhouses as a concept have now been adapted to several spas and wellness centres in the world, there is nothing quite like the OG Turkish hammams to truly experience the country’s culture. In the old days, it was one of the main places people could visit and socialize, and the tradition is continued even today. Turkey is dotted with these ‘baths’, but a few most famous ones in Istanbul are the Ayasofya Hürrem Sultan Hamamı, the Cağaloğlu Hamamı, and the Kılıç Ali Paşa Hamamı.

Like hot-air balloons? Visit Cappadocia

Definitely not for the faint-hearted and for people who are scared of heights, getting up on a hot air balloon is nothing short of an exhilarating experience. However, if you’d like the opportunity to see Cappadocia’s grand canyons and mesmerizing landscapes from a great vantage point, a hot air balloon ride is the right decision. Incredibly safe and common, Turkish hot air balloon rides have been popular for quite some time, and are very safe to ride.

