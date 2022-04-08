Travel Guide For Beginners: Follow These Tips For Safe, Enjoyable Trips

All of us feel the urge to go on a trip once in a while. Many people like to travel with friends and family, while others love a solo trip. However, at times many people postpone their plans due to confusion and doubts about a new tourist destination. For first time travellers it’s always better to plan the trip well in advance and collect all information regarding your journey and the destination of your choice.

Here are a few tips to make your vacation hassle free and memorable.

1. If you are planning a vacation for the first time, alone or with your friends, always choose nearby cities. This will give you experience of visiting new places, exploring the city and build your confidence. Visiting familiar locations will help you plan your future vacations better and you can use the experience to deal with new people in a totally unknown place.

2. Once you finalise your destination it’s time to do your bookings. Plan everything in advance from travel tickets to places to stay. Also you should gather information about cheap and good restaurants available at your destination. Planning these things in advance can save you from a lot of trouble and unnecessary expenses. If your budget is less, then look for homestays instead of expensive hotels and reduce your shopping budget. You can check for local food options too.

3. To make the journey easier, keep your baggage light. Don’t forget to carry your ID, medicines, tickets etc. apart from clothing and essentials. Always check about any special permit or pass required for the tourist place that you are visiting and carry the documents accordingly. This will save your time.

4. Make copies of the important documents and also carry scanned copies on your smartphone. It’s not advisable to run around at a tourist spot to get a photocopy of any document.

5. It’s better to fully charge your mobile phones and carry a power bank if possible. If you are visiting a remote location always gather information about mobile network availability, power supply etc. and prepare accordingly.

6. During the journey, if you feel the need for something, then do not hesitate to ask or take help from the locals.

7. If you are travelling alone, stay connected to your family and friends. Share your live locations and inform a friend or a family member about your visit to a new place so that in case of an emergency they can reach out to you.

