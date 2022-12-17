Travel Guide: Things to Keep In Mind While Picking a Good Backpack for Travelling

Picking the right backpack that matches your requirements perfectly is essential to travelling. The thing with backpacks is they provide you with the flexibility to travel however you want. That’s why backpacks are recommended before a trolley or suitcase. And with the wide variety of backpacks available in the market, it has become quite confusing how to choose the right one.

While investing in a good backpack, make sure you pick an efficient and practical one. Usually, packs contain more compartments than a standard suitcase. Plus, they are small enough to be carried easily on a plane. But there are so many choices, it’s obvious to get confused, especially if you are a first-time buyer. In this article, we discuss some key points to keep in mind while purchasing a backpack.

Should be Water-Resistant

Please ensure the backpack you are picking is made of a semi-waterproof material so that things inside it don’t get wet and spoil. Many backpacks even come with covers that you can use in case of severe downpours. Also, look for thick yet lightweight material such as nylon which has great water-resistant properties.

Lockable Zippers

Backpacks with two zippers in each compartment so that they can be locked together. While purchasing locks, pick TSA-friendly locks as these come with exceptional release value that allows TSA to open the lock without breaking it.

Multiple compartments

A good travel backpack includes multiple compartments that help you keep all the things in an organised manner. It would help you find things easily and save you time while digging around the bag.

Padded Hip Belt

A large part of the backpack’s weight shifts onto the hips, so pick a padded hip belt to support the weight. The belt helps distribute the weight evenly on the back and prevents strain.

Padded Shoulder Straps

As the backpack’s weight pushes down on your shoulder, it becomes tough to carry the load any longer. That’s where the padded shoulder straps help. It will put less pressure on your shoulder and release tension from the lower back. Choose the one with a thick pad made up of single material.

Front loading

A front-loading backpack allows the user to open the zip facing the face from the side and easily access things. This facility doesn’t come with a top-loading bag, and accessing things becomes more challenging.

