Travel Guide to Your Next Offbeat Destination in Madhya Pradesh's Betul

The world is full of unknown, off-beat places. And who doesn’t want to explore the unexplored? Today, we are going to tell you about a destination that might not be on your travel bucket list yet, but should be!

Instead of visiting the same-old, touristy places, this time head to explore a lesser known and unconventional destination named Betul, which lies in the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh.

Betul is set in the southern part of the Indian state and is noted for scenically magnificent temples, verdant green towns, and greatly diverse culture. The gorgeous and naturally rich place is ideal for offbeat experiences. Not many tourists visit it, which makes Betul perfect for offbeat travellers.

Sacred Jain temple named Muktagiri on the hills of Betul, Balaji Puram Temple, which is spread over 15 acres, Kukru Khamla, Kherla Fort, Sona Valley, and Maltai, Shapna Water Reservoir are among the prime attractions in the district. The place has immense greenery, beautiful mountains, and flowing clear rivers that add to its uniqueness.

Local transport

Sharing jeeps and auto rickshaws are the local vehicles here. Apart from these, you can also travel in and around the region via local and private buses. Book a taxi if you want.

How to reach the hidden gem of MP

By Air

The nearest airport is Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Airport. Book a taxi from the airport to Betul

By Train

One can also reach here by train. The nearest railway station is Harda, located at a distance of 94kms.

By Road

The place has decent connectivity with all major places through roads.

