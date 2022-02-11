Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Make Your Valentine’s Day Memorable With this Perfect Goa Itinerary

The most romantic month of the year is here. Valentine’s Week has begun already and all the lovebirds must have started planning to make their partners feel special this Valentine’s Day. Nothing can beat the romantic setting on the beach and one of the most romantic places in the country for couples right now is Goa.

From having dinner on the beach to trying a water sports ride together, there are innumerable romantic things to do in Goa with your special someone. So, prepare yourself for the most memorable day of your life, and pack your sunglasses and sunscreen because here is a list of a few romantic things you can do this Valentine’s Day in Goa.

Dinner under the stars

If you can plan a candlelight dinner under the stars by the beach with the exquisite view of the Arabian sea at night, then for sure you will be able to sweep your partner off her feet. You can always choose the beautiful Baga beach near Calangute for your date, as it has many popular restaurants for you to choose from.

Ride in a hot-air balloon

Nothing can be as romantic as riding in a hot-air balloon. While floating in the air and soaking in the 360-degree view of beautiful beaches and palm trees, you can sip some bubbly and make memories that would last a lifetime.

Book couple spa and massage

Goa is very well known for its holistic centres where you along with your partner can go to relieve your stress from the city. Try to indulge in ayurvedic treatments and aromatherapy as they can have a rejuvenating effect on your heart, mind, and body.

Watch the beautiful sunset at Aguada Fort

Located at Sinquerim Beach, Aguada fort is one of the most beautiful and romantic places in Goa. It is very popular among couples as they come here to watch the incredible view of the sunset. You can spend some quality time with your partner and watch the sun being gulped down by the infinite Arabian Sea.

​Rent a yacht and sail away

If your budget allows then you can make this Valentine’s Day extra-romantic by renting a yacht and sailing away into the sunset with the love of your life. There are many rental services available in Goa offering different packages, you can choose one as per your suitability. If you prefer something more picturesque then pick a shikara ride on the river. It is a more pocket-friendly option. And for people with a tight budget, you can always rent a bike and make your Valentine’s Day unique and unforgettable.

