Have You Ever Been to Madhya Pradesh’s Kala Taj Mahal?

But did you know that the Black Taj is also located in India? You did read that correctly. The Tomb of Shah Nawaz Khan, a mausoleum in the Teressa neighbourhood of Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, is a black Taj that is located about 7 km from the Burhanpur Railway Station.

It was constructed between 1622 and 1623 AD and is also referred to locally as the “Black Taj Mahal” or the Kala Taj Mahal. According to the chronicles, Shah Nawaz Khan was the oldest child of Abdul Rahim Khankhana, who was appointed the Mughal Army’s commander due to his valour. At the age of 44, he passed away and was buried here at Burhanpur, beside the Utawali river. According to the records, it also has Shahnawaz Khan’s wife’s grave.

This stunning structure is fashioned after the Taj Mahal, albeit considerably smaller. The building was known as the Black Taj because it was made of black-colored stone that had been found nearby. It has a square shape, resembles a large dome, is surrounded by a garden, and has hexagonal minarets with arched verandas on each of its four corners. Beautiful paintings may be seen inside the walls.

Additionally, a tiny ladder leads to the actual burial of Shah Nawaz Khan, which is located below the monument. If you’re interested, you can go there every day of the week except Wednesday. The building is open daily from 9 AM to 4 PM.

