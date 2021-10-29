Heading to Himachal Pradesh This Winter? Try One of These Offbeat Homestays

The Himachal Pradesh experience is synonymous with paragliding, trekking, rafting, camping, skiing and other adventures for urbanites who look for an easy escape from the chaos of a city. But if you want to experience the pulse of this magnificent state, you must spend a few days here. It’s time to leave the hotels and resorts and have a look at some of the more unusual and offbeat places to stay in Himachal.

Gone Fishing Cottages, Tirthan Valley

The site of Gone Fishing Cottages is almost ethereal, surrounded by orchards, farmlands on one side and deodar trees on the other. Walk along crystal clear creeks and explore waterfalls along the route, observe uncommon magnificent birds perfect for your Insta feed and go fishing. Tirthan’s waters are constantly alive with the famous trout fish. The rooms have the warmth of a woodland hut and a sense of rustic charm.

Taara House, Manali

Taara House, nestled at a height of 6,600 feet, is a labour of love built solely by a family. Here, pine forest backdrops contrast with Himalayan mountains and the cottages themselves include a deck to enjoy the views. Reclaimed Burma Teak and Pine woodwork blend with the estate’s overall classic, Scandinavian demeanour, contributing to the exhibition of the splendour of their glasshouse. Here, one may dine under the starlight or simply relax in the winter sun.

Sylvan Villas, Solan

Sylvan Villas, which dates back at least a century, was the first school of Dharampur town. Due to the influx of tourists to this location, the space evolved into a three-bedroom villa over time. With the Himalayas as a backdrop, this Mountainous hideaway is no less than a ‘second home.’ Guests may enjoy yoga sessions and even badminton in the pure mountain air while staying here. After this endeavor, simply sit down and enjoy the chef’s delectable dishes.

Meena Bagh, Shimla

Shimla’s Meena Bagh embodies a classic Himachali home, with its wood and mud-plastered walls and spectacular views from the balcony. Because of the beautiful snowflakes that fall in this location throughout the winter, this three-bedroom cottage doubles as a little snow globe. Meena Bagh cottage is pet-friendly and provides half-priced accommodations to authors, journalists, artists and anybody involved in conservation initiatives.

Sanjiv’s Aira Holme Retreat, Shimla

The best way to describe Sanjiv’s Aira Holme Retreat is “tranquil bliss." This home style cottage is as cozy as it can be, located far enough from the masses of the main city yet close enough for daily conveniences. The property is surrounded by apricot trees and three canine friends to keep you company. For those who want to work, the attic is a great place to do so.

