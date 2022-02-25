Here are the Best Cruises from Around the World that you can Book for your Next Vacation

Mountains and beaches may be the top picks for a beautiful picturesque vacation you are longing for but have you ever given a thought to a memorable stay in the middle of a sea? No, we are not asking you to be a Robinson Crusoe on an island but rather be part of a cruise for your next vacation. There is nothing like travelling halfway across the world with the azure waters stretching for miles and seagulls flying overhead. Also, you get a taste of being both close to nature as well as the sophistication of onboard deck parties, lavish movie theatres and live music. It is like having the best of both worlds. If you are intrigued, without further ado, let us check out some of the most amazing cruises across the world.

1) British Isles with Liverpool

Sail for ten days on the Emerald Princess, exploring the British Isles. This voyage, which will begin on September 30, 2022, will visit seven ports. The journey will begin in Southampton and take you to Portland, Guernsey, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Liverpool, Holyhead (Wales), and then back to Southampton. On a double occupancy basis, the interior starts at $1006 per person. Basketball, volleyball, great dining, hot baths, and galleries are just a few of the activities available. Princess Cruises is the company that runs it.

2) Bali to Tokyo

This cruise is the perfect vehicle to explore the diversity of East Asian culture. Regent Seven Seas Cruises will operate this Asian adventure beginning February 13, 2023. Spend 29 days onboard with nightly entertainment, spas, restaurants, and other amenities. You will see some of Asia’s most popular tourist locations, including Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.

3) Mediterranean Odyssey

This incredible cruise voyage from Barcelona to Venice will allow you to explore the Mediterranean Sea. You’ll get the chance to visit some of Europe’s most famous cities, including the lovely French Riviera. You’ll be mesmerised by a 10-day schedule that takes you through six destinations like Rome, Monte-Carlo and Corfu. You can choose between a voyage that begins on March 28 which costs$6299 per person or one that begins on November 7 costing $5299 per person.

4) Aegean Sea Odyssey

Windstar Cruises has created the ideal Greek voyage on the Aegean Sea’s historic seas. The voyage by Windstar Cruisestakes you from Athens to Istanbul, exploring Greek temples and Turkish mosques, as well as listening to wonderful stories and traditions from the past, you get a flavour of two diverse cultures. It passes past some of Greece’s most coveted destinations, including Santorini and Bodrum, before arriving in Mykonos. Before arriving in Istanbul, you must first pass via Anakkale. This tour has a lot to offer, with the Trojan Horse Statue and the ruins of Troy being a highlight. The cost of a cruise starts at $4999 per person.

5) 7 Night Alaska Glacier Experience

Alaska is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places on earth and this cruise operated by Royal Caribbean pits you in a 7-day journey to heaven. The expedition will begin on April 23, 2023. You’ll visit some of Alaska’s most stunning locations. The tour begins in Vancouver, British Columbia, and continues through Alaska’s Sitka, Juneau, Skagway, Haines, and Tracy Arm Fjord before returning to Vancouver. Interior rooms cost $430, Outside View rooms cost $731, Balcony rooms cost $1657, and suites cost $2560.

6) The Centenary World Voyages, 101 Nights

This is for people who need long-deserved breaks from monotonous life and those who are ready to take a significant hit to the pocket. Operated by Cunard, this around the world journey starts on January 11, 2023, and will end on April 23, 2023. You will sail from Southampton, England, and spend 101 nights travelling across the world before returning to Southampton. You’ll go to New York, see the Panama Canal, and go to Tonga, New Zealand, Australia, the Philippines, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, among other destinations. The starting price for this epic tour is $20,869 per person.

