Highlights of Manali-Leh Road Trip That will Keep you Intrigued

After making people with wanderlust wait for six months, the Himachal Pradesh administration recently permitted the movement of light vehicles on the much loved Manali-Leh highway beyond Darcha. The mesmerising stretch between Manali and Leh is a tourist attraction in itself and worth every penny you put on the journey. Keeping the declining trend in the COVID-19 daily cases, why not plan a road trip from Manali to Leh.

While booking the flights will give you an alluring aerial view of the area, but it is nothing compared to the enchanting sights of changing landscapes that will sure to keep you amazed throughout the road trip. To help you sort your itinerary, here are a few picturesque attractions that will be the highlight of your journey:

Rohtang Pass

Popular for being included in many Bollywood movies, Rohtang Pass is known to be the highest altitude in the whole journey that appears just like a fairyland. The gleaming snow capped mountains and serenity of nature can’t be exhibited through words. Sissu

Popularly known as Khwaling, Sissu will also let you enjoy the elegance of the engineering marvel that is Atal Tunnel. Sissu is also known for luring tourists to depict the captivating view of Palden Lhamo dhar waterfall. Keylong

It is one of the largest towns on this route and is popularly known as Lahaul Spiti. If you have a hidden love for monasteries and want to experience such peace with a bewitching view of the snow-filled valley, then this is your destination. Do not miss Kardang Monastery if you visit the place. Jispa

This gorgeous quaint town is popularly considered the pit stop for all the travellers on this route. But honestly, this picturesque town is worthy of a separately planned visit, so that you can patiently experience the magnificence of a small Himachali town. It also offers a mesmerizing view of the Bhaga River. Baralacha La

This epic high mountainous pass lies in the Zanskar range that connects Lahaul to Leh. Also known as the Baralacha pass, it is a popular trekking route that goes to Chandratal Lake. And crossing this pleasing pass will be an experience of your lifetime.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.