HistoryTV18’s New Season of #RoadTrippinWithRnM Starts Today

After seven successful road trips across the country, peerless flavour-hunters and entertainers extraordinaire, Rocky Singh and Mayur Sharma have their bags packed and are heading for hills in Season 8 of HistoryTV18’s digital exclusive #RoadTrippinWithRnM.

Starting from the national capital, New Delhi, the life-long buddies will drive across the heartland of Uttar Pradesh and up the hills to picturesque Uttarakhand, to experience this young state’s ancient cultural history, natural beauty and spirituality, while helping themselves to generous helpings of all the great food on offer, on the journey. Viewers can follow the road trip from 25th May to 5th June, in near real time, across the social media accounts of HistoryTV18 and Rocky and Mayur.

In November of 2000, and are of 53,483KM was carved out of Uttar Pradesh to create Uttarakhand, the 27th state of India with Dehradun as its capital. However, the region’s history stretches far beyond antiquity. Ancient cave paintings and artefacts show that this beautiful land has been inhabited since prehistoric times. Crowned by the Himalayas up north, Uttarakhand is where the Ganga and several other sacred rivers originate. Covered with forests, blessed with rich fauna and flora, the state is a tourism and pilgrimage hotspot. From Corbett to Kedarnath and Badrinath, Uttarakhand offers a long list of amazing destinations, attracting visitors from all over India and abroad. On the New Season of #RoadtrippinWithRnM the audience will get a taste of the off-beat and the little-knowns in mountain state, as well as must-have experiences.

While in Nainital, the two travellers shall make a stop at the iconic ‘Sakley’s Restaurant & Pastry Shop’, in Haridwar they will show and tell viewers why ‘Mathura Walon ki Pracheen Dukaan’ is the stuff of legend. In Corbett National Park, they be on the lookout for its famous inhabitants and in gorgeous Binsar they will reveal one of Uttarakhand’s best-kept secrets – Mary Budden Estate – a century-old luxury retreat. The travel itinerary also includes Bhimtal, Mussourie, Ranikhet, Dehradun with many a feast and flavour thrown in, before the inevitable descent into the plains.

Commenting on the launch of Season8, Arun Thapar, President – Content and Communication AETN18 said, “Starting off in between lockdowns, as a show capturing the joys of a road trip and India’s incredible beauty and diversity, #RoadTrippinWithRnM has set a new benchmark of sorts for travel and food based original content. The content is created on-the-go, then processed and posted on social media in record time. The 800Million+ Impressions, 220Million+ Video Views and nearly 8Million Engagements are a testament to the series’ success. We thank our viewers for their love and trust, Rocky and Mayur’s easy camaraderie, subject matter expertise and trademark humour, along with HistoryTV18’s programming excellence in crafting differentiated, novel and immersive content experiences coupled with our best-in class reach on social media, makes #RoadTrippinWithRnM a category defining mobile-first offering.”

Speaking on the new season Rocky says, “A roadtrip means the open road, wind in your hair as you stand under a blue sky, being one with the journey and the experience. Laughter, new sights at every turn, a new roof over your head every night, new tastes and flavours. The world unfolds as the journey begins…music and a friend and not a care in the world … just the road trip! You coming along? The mountains beckon!”

Mayur adds, “What could be better than a road trip through the magnificent hills of Uttarakhand. Leaving the scorching plains for the winding roads, cool misty mornings, bonfire-lit evenings and delicious hill cuisines is our plan. Come share our journey, of food, fun and friendship on Season 8. This one will be really, really cool. Really ;)”

