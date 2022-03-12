Holi 2022: Places to Visit Near Delhi During the Long-Weekend

The most colourful festival of the calendar is here, and luckily, the Delhiites have bagged themselves a three-day Holi weekend this year. So let’s make this year’s festival of colours a little more exciting by witnessing the exotic Holi celebrations of beautiful places around Delhi. The time is perfect to plan your Holi travel itinerary and explore the unique celebration of the festival of colours of different places in the country. Choose your favourite pick from the below-mentioned places:

Mathura

Of course, Mathura will top the list, after all the festival of colours witnesses its roots there. And all because of obvious reasons, Holi celebrations in Mathura are much glorified, as temples in the city of Lord Krishna organise elaborate events to celebrate the colorful festival. Some of these events are the grandest Holi celebration in the country, making Mathura the must-visit place during the festival of colours.

Vrindavan

Lord Krishna’s playland witnesses a huge influx of devotees, especially for the festival of colours. In Vrindavan, Banke Bihari Temple is the epicenter of the Holi celebrations. Vrindavan becomes the must-visit place during Holi, as the euphoria of the festival continues for a week, which starts with flower Holi or Phoolon ki Holi, proceeds with Widows Holi, and ends with a riot of colors, a day before Holi.

Udaipur

This year you must visit Udaipur to witness the festival of colours in royal style. The royal family also participates in the festival as it is considered a royal affair. Holi celebration begins with Holika Dahan when the ceremonial bonfire is lit by the local Maharaja in the courtyard of the royal palace, which is called the Mewar Holika Dahan. The celebration culminates with amazing and beautiful fireworks.

Jaipur

The festival of colours transforms the pink city into a rainbow cloud. You must visit Jaipur to witness the gala celebrations at the palace, which is hosted by the royal family to help the local charities. If you visit Jaipur during Holi then you can enjoy the customary Rajasthani folk music and dance along with gulal play.

