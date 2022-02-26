Holiday Season: Leave beaches, Visit These 10 Forts in Goa on Your Next Vacation

Goa is said to be the perfect vacation destination. It is famous for its beaches, clubs, restaurants, parties, concerts, and so on. Whether it’s any season, people love spending time in Goa. Girls love to spend time on the beach flaunting their beach bodies whereas boys love roaming around in floral shirts and shorts. However, do you know what else Goa is famous for? Forts. Yes, Goa is a place for history-lovers too with ancient forts standing tall on the watersides. Let’s look at 10 famous forts of Goa which should make it to your itinerary next time you visit the state.

Betul Fort

This South Goa fort was built in 1679. It is located next to Mobor beach. If you love adventures, then you can visit this abandoned fort to have some fun.

Ponda Fort

The fort was named after the courageous ruler Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It has a life-size statue of the Maratha ruler and is said to be a famous picnic spot in North Goa.

Rachol Fort

The colorful gateway of the fort is still standing tall after witnessing various ancient conflicts. It was built after the defeat of the Kadamba dynasty. This fort is nothing less than a serene experience for the visitors.

Anjediva Fort

The fort was built during Portuguese rule and is 87 km away from South Goa. The magnificent fort is placed at an isolated place and is a perfect weekend destination away from city life.

Aguada Fort

The famous fort of Goa is a must-go place if you are in North Goa. It opens at 7 in the morning and closes around 6 in the evening. The fort faces the Arabian Sea and is a perfect photoshoot location.

Nanuz Fort

The fort has witnessed the history of Goa very closely. The architecture of the fort is unique as it is an amalgamation of Portugal and Mughal cultures.

Chapora Fort

When we talk about the forts of Goa, one fort that always makes its place in the list is Chapora Fort. It was featured in Dil Chahta Hai. You can have your Dil Chahta Hai moment too here with your friends.

Terekhol Fort

This fort-cum-heritage hotel is a luxurious place to have some quality time in the ruins of history. There is also a church present in the fort premises where people can offer prayers.

Reis Magos Fort

One of the oldest forts of Goa still holds its head high. It was built in 1551 and served as the invasion site for the Portuguese. If you are a history and a nature lover, then you must visit this fort.

Cabo Da Rama Fort

There are various stories associated with this South Goa fort. One of the stories says that Lord Rama spent his time with Sita and Laxman at this place during their exile. Therefore, it has Rama in its name.

