Holiday Season: These are the Top 10 Most Welcoming Cities of the World

Earth is a majestic planet that is dotted with nature’s incredible creations and embellished with fascinating phenomena along with some man-made marvels. Globetrotters often look for places that are incredibly scenic and are a treat to the eyes.

From picturesque waterfalls, mesmerising oceans to enchanting forests, there is a lot that the world has on its plate for travelers. However, these are not the only things that are responsible for attracting people from across the globe to some specific places on Earth.

What makes the experience of visiting a place or city more captivating is the warmth of the people there and the hospitality that they offer. Considering these factors, digital travel company Booking.com has compiled a list of some of the most welcoming cities in the world.

According to the website, the listed places have been picked for providing outstanding hospitality to the visitors with the claim being backed by numerous positive reviews on the site.

Advertisement

The Top 10 most welcoming cities of the world are listed below:

Matera, Italy

Bled, Slovenia

Taitung City, Taiwan

Nafplio, Greece

Toledo, Spain

Monte Verde, Brazil

Bruges, Belgium

Nusa Lembongan, Indonesia

Ponta Delgada, Azores, Portugal

Hoi An, Vietnam

The cities listed above have been chosen due to the warmth they offer to their visitors. They all have some unique attractions be it the culture or people which please visitors and prompt them to visit again.

The Bled city of Slovenia offers a great spot for activities like hiking, biking and water sports, while it is also known for sustainable tourism and its rich culture and traditional Slovenian food. Meanwhile, Toledo in Spain is famous for its diverse communities that have been living there for centuries.

Belgium’s Bruges city too is loved by tourists for its heart-warming hospitality and generosity of the people there. Moreover, UNESCO has designated the entire city as a world heritage site due to its scenic streets and enchanting canals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.