GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Hotel with In-room Beer Taps, Shower Beer Fridges Now Open

A fantasy come true for anyone who has ever dreamed of being locked up in a brewery overnight.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 29, 2018, 11:26 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hotel with In-room Beer Taps, Shower Beer Fridges Now Open
DogHouse hotel (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ BrewDog)
Loading...
The world's first crowdsourced beer hotel, located inside a working brewery, is now open for business.

Scottish craft beermaker BrewDog opens the doors to its Columbus, Ohio hotel DogHouse Monday, a fantasy come true for anyone who has ever dreamed of being locked up in a brewery overnight.

Because along with beer taps and built-in shower beer fridges in every room, guests are given an all-access pass to watch brewers at work from the comfort of their bedroom window overlooking the brewing facility.

Instead of a front desk, guests will check in with the lobby bartender and sip on a complimentary beer while they wait.

The site also features a 6,000-square-foot interactive beer museum that leads visitors though the brewing process and the history of craft beer.

Developed with the craft beer fanatic in mind, all 32 rooms are kitted out with beer taps that will dispense for guests the suds of their choice from a personal keg bar.

And because, apparently, the thirst can strike anywhere, at any time for true beer lovers, customized, built-in beer fridges have also been carved into bathroom showers.

When BrewDog launched a crowdfunding campaign to get the project off the ground last year, it seems the idea of sleeping inside a brewery resonated with beer fans: The campaign secured more than USD $300,000, four times the original goal.

Backers get first dibs on rooms at the hotel.

While DogHouse may be the first crowdfunded and, arguably, biggest project of its kind, it's not the first beer hotel in the US.

Craft brewer McMenamins operates the Kennedy School in Portland, Oregon, a former elementary school converted into a hybrid hotel with bars, restaurant, movie theater and on-site brewery built in the girls' bathroom.
| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 9
    gold
  • 19
    SILVER
  • 22
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 50
Loading...