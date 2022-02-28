Iceland Removes all COVID-19 Restrictions to Welcome Back Tourists

The coronavirus pandemic affected the tourism industry worldwide. However, as the world recuperates from the myriad restrictions from the pandemic, several countries are opening up for tourists. The latest country to remove COVID-19 travel restrictions is Iceland.

The Icelandic Ministry of Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the good news on social media last week welcoming tourists to the picturesque country. A Facebook post shared on February 24 by the Icelandic Ministry of Foreign Affairs read, “Good news! All rules regarding limitations on social gatherings and school operations as well as the quarantine requirement for those infected by COVID-19 are removed as of Friday, February 25.” The post also informed that the country will not be holding any disease prevention measures at its border, regardless of whether individuals are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The official statement issued by the government of Iceland mentioned that the decision was taken after a government meeting, where the country’s Minister of Health, Willum Þór Þórsson presented his decision, based on the Chief Epidemiologist´s recommendation to him regarding the lifting of restrictions.

Advertisement

Willum said in a statement, “We can truly rejoice at this turning-point, but nonetheless I encourage people to be careful, practice personal infection prevention measures and not to interact with others if they notice symptoms.”

The European country is renowned for its unique geothermal water baths, aquamarine northern lights, and unique wildlife. Situated around the edge of the Arctic, Iceland is defined by its stunning natural beauty, and the beaches are no exception. Its topography is defined by both glaciers and volcanic eruptions. Iceland is home to black volcanic beaches backed by mysterious basalt columns and geothermal beaches dusted with blond sand.

As the pandemic restrictions are removed, it is a perfect time for a visit to the country and get that Instagram-worthy shot at the location.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.