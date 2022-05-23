If in Ooty, do not Skip These Must-Visit Places

Famous for its tea plantations, Ooty is a paradise for nature lovers. And why not? The summer capital of the Madras Presidency before independence welcomes you with soothing meadows, a mesmerising environment, cool weather, and a range of magnificent places that are truly a sight for sore eyes. While Ooty is a year-round destination and will leave you intrigued in every season, the ideal time to plan your visit is between April and June and September to November. And because we are amidst May, which gives fascinating weather to the gorgeous Tamil Nadu city, we have pulled together a list of must-visit places in Ooty:

Ooty Lake

This artificial lake is indeed the most crucial part of the Ooty tour. Originally built for fishing purposes, Ooty Lake is well known for providing alluring sightseeing through boating. Well, cycling by the side of the lake will also leave you captivated by the serene water.

The Ooty Botanical Gardens

The Botanical Gardens, maintained by Tamil Nadu’s Horticulture Department, are undoubtedly heaven for flora lovers. The botanical gardens are spread over 55 acres of land, laid out by Graham McLvor in 1848. To give you a wide range of experiences, the garden is divided into five varied sections, like Fern House, Lower Garden, Italian Garden, Conservatory, and Nurseries.

Avalanche Lake

This is one of the star locations of this gorgeous city, which offers you an array of thrilling experiences like trekking, rafting, and trout fishing. Avalanche Lake is surely a must-visit place for adventure lovers, as you can also enjoy horse riding, rappelling, and jeep driving at the lake.

Doddabetta Tea factory and peak

When the tea estates are synonymous with the landscape of Ooty, you simply cannot miss out on the Doddabetta Tea Factory and Museum. Other than this, the Doddabetta peak makes you relish the panoramic view of the Nilgiri hills, as it is the highest peak in the mountain range.

