India Now On France's Green List; Best Tourist Spots In The Country

Have you been dying to have that perfect French vacation at the rugged and outdoorsy French Alps, the glamorous and gorgeous Côte d’Azur coastline or the sun-drenched and slow-paced Provence? Good news is now you can, since India is now on the green list for travel to France.

Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain announced the same on Thursday, notifying that fully vaccinated Indians can arrive at France without any restrictions and partially vaccinated people need a pre-departure negative RT-PCR test.

So, if this new development makes you reach for your backpacks and make new travel plans, here is a guide to the most spectacular places in France that you can visit.

Provence

You should visit Provence during the summer, when it’s ‘blue gold’ lavender plant is in full bloom. The lovely lavender fields are interspersed by wheat and sunflower fields, ensuring that the photo opportunities will be spectacular.

French Basque Country

The French Basque country, which is located between the Bay of Biscay and the Pyrenees foothills, is an incredible treat during the summers, when its gorgeous beaches, flora, and waterbody take on a distinct colour. The Basque country is filled with beginner’s instruction, expert courses, and even championships for surfers. Also, expect some unique cuisine, gorgeous architecture, and the best chocolate in the country.

French Alps

The French Alps are a section of the Alps, a vast European mountain range. Outdoor sports such as Alpine skiing and mountaineering are particularly appealing. Mountain biking (cross-country and downhill), white water rafting, and paragliding are popular sports in the region. Lake Geneva (Lac Leman), Lac d’Annecy, and Lac du Bourget are among the region’s many alpine lakes, the largest of which is Lake Geneva (Lac Leman). These lakes are popular all year because of their beauty and proximity to a variety of water activities.

Lourmarin

In Lourmarin, one of France’s most picturesque villages, you may live out your dream of sipping wine among the vineyards. Its beautiful orchards and vineyards are irresistibly tempting, surrounded by gorgeous mountains. Take a stroll through its roads and soak up the French countryside’s cadence.

Nice

After Paris, Nice is one of France’s most visited cities. This is due to its beautiful beaches, delectable street food (such as socca), and wide boulevards and squares. Charming neighbourhoods such as Vieille Ville, Nice Cathedral, and the Cours Saleya Market make the trip worthwhile.

The Côte d’Azur

The Côte d’Azur, also known as the French Riviera, is a luxurious stretch of Mediterranean coastline famed for its deep turquoise waters. Because of the sunny weather in this part of southern France for much of the year, the skies are often a captivating cerulean colour.

What are you waiting for? Book your tickets now !

