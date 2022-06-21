India to Have its First-Ever Dark Sky Reserve in Ladakh

We have probably all heard of constellations like the Big Dipper, Orion, Ursa Major popularly known as Saptarishi and others. If you are an astro lover, skywatcher or stargazer, this news might bring joy to you. India will now have its first-ever dark sky reserve in Ladakh.

For boosting and promoting astro tourism, a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) Bengaluru and the Ladakh Administration and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh. The Hanle Dark Sky Reserve will be part of the Chanthang Wildlife Sanctuary.

CEC @tashi_gyalson also attended the event of the signing of the tripartite MoU for the setting up of the first Dark Sky Reserve of the country at Hanley. It was signed between the UT administration, LAHDC Leh and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA). pic.twitter.com/00kr9j8Knc — LAHDC LEH (@LAHDC_LEH) June 17, 2022

The news was shared by the LAHDC on their official Twitter account on Friday, June 17. “Chief Executive Councillor Tashi Gyalson also attended the event of the signing of the tripartite MoU for the setting up of the first Dark Sky Reserve of the country at Hanley. It was signed between the UT administration, LAHDC Leh and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA),” said the tweet.

The question arises, why do we need a dark sky reserved when we can go to the mountains and enjoy the sky with stars? So, the dark sky reserves are particular areas that are preserved and maintained for their astronomical value. These places are preserved from light pollution and offer the best Astro experience.

We know that Ladakh j has a breathtaking scenic view and a clear sky as well. Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur also lauded the initiative and expressed gratitude towards the professors of IIA for their efforts and also mentioned that it will not only cater to the needs of the scientific community but will also boost the economy of the region through tourism.

A historic tripartite MoU was signed between the Ladakh Administration,Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council #LAHDC and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics @IIABengaluru for setting up the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve #HDSR as a part of the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary. pic.twitter.com/pU2NIkk3gm — Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) June 16, 2022

The #HanleDarkSkyReserve will be the 1st such reserve in India & Lt. Governor @R_K_Mathur stated that the #HDSR would not only cater to the needs of the scientific community but will also contribute to the economic development of the region through #astro_tourism/#eco_tourism. pic.twitter.com/TJMGgCeH4w — Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) June 16, 2022

@lg_ladakh expressed gratitude to Director @IIABengaluru Prof Annapurni @fiddlingstars & IIA Hanle Er Dorje Angchok @dorje1974 for their relentless efforts; also stated that without the support of the elected representatives, the project would not have reached this crucial phase. pic.twitter.com/iTWUbpmuua — Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) June 16, 2022

Now, you don’t have to travel abroad to watch the sky when you can do that in your own country.

