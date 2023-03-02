Every now and then some unadulterated fun with your girls is a must! And what better time is there to celebrate those friendships than on a special day? International Women’s Day is the perfect opportunity for you and your girlfriends to finally plan that trip that you wanted to take but couldn’t. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing day or the ultimate shopping experience, the City of Gold - Dubai has got you covered.

Dubai offers an array of extraordinary experiences, and there is something for everyone. We have rounded up below the top 5 things to do in Dubai to make this International Women’s Day an unforgettable one for you and your girls.

Up above, in the sky

What better way to begin your day than with a heavenly aerial view of the stunning sand dunes and camels with the most important women in your life! Float at 4,000 feet with your girlfriends and overlook the beautiful and seemingly endless Arabian desert. Balloon Adventures Dubai provides memorable and luxurious hot air balloon flights over the red sands while sharing the skies with majestic falcons.

Drool-worthy breakfast at 21 Grams

Your morning is incomplete without a delicious and satiating breakfast at 21 Grams, Jumeirah Street. Delicious Balkan breakfast made with seasonal ingredients will undoubtedly leave you and your girlfriends wanting more. Creamy polenta or an omelette butter roll with your order of sunny-side-up eggs is highly recommended along side the perfectly curated breakfast that are inspired by age-old family recipes.

Ultimate retail therapy

The Dubai shopping scene is dominated by gigantic and luxurious malls, where you ladies can shop till you drop at the world’s largest themed shopping centre, the Ibn Battuta Mall. Inspired by the famous explorer of the same name, this shopping centre has 275 retailers across six courts, each reflecting the different regions Ibn Battuta traversed- Andalusia, Tunisia, Egypt, Persia, India and China. This mall has shopping, dining and entertainment rolled in one, making it the perfect place to have a fun filled International Women’s Day.

Relax and Rejuvenate at Sensasia Spa

Since you have already pampered yourself by shopping your heart out, visiting a spa will only make it better. With a dire need for unwinding, it’s time for immersing into a luxurious spa treatment at Sensasia Spa at The Village Mall, Jumeirah and the Emirates Golf Club. It offers an array of spa packages like The Urban Repair, Bee My Honey, The Luxe Coco Ritual and many more that will certainly give you and your girls the pampering you deserve.

Dance the night away at Caña by Tamoka

It’s time to dance the night away. After the sun’s gone down, make your way up to the restaurant, Tamoka, offering an unparalleled view of Ain Dubai. Perched right on the sandcastle-laden shore of the prime JBR beachfront, is Caña by Tamoka. This beach bar has its own DJ making it the perfect place to end this perfect day.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here