'Travel Is Extremely Therapeutic! Want to Promote the Idea of Traveling Because It Can Do Wonders': Bhumi Pednekar
1-MIN READ

‘Travel Is Extremely Therapeutic! Want to Promote the Idea of Traveling Because It Can Do Wonders’: Bhumi Pednekar

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 17:07 IST

Traveling, according to Bhumi, has helped her become a better person. (Images: Instagram)

Speaking about her passion for travel, Bhumi stated that she always makes it a point to take a break from her busy work schedule and go on vacations because she loves to create new memories with her loved ones while exploring the culture, traditions, and cuisine of new locations

Bhumi Pednekar, a fan favorite in Bollywood who has made a name for herself in Indian cinema with her potent performances, always takes time off between filming to travel and relax. Bhumi thinks it to be very “therapeutic" and wants to spread the message that travelling with others can be very beneficial for one’s mental health.

Bhumi says, “For me, travel is extremely therapeutic. I make it a point to take a break after my hectic work schedule and travel to someplace new because I love to make new memories with my loved ones and also learn about culture, traditions and food of these places. I feel I have grown as a human being because of my travels. These trips have enriched me, satiated my heart, rejuvenated my mind and anchored me.”

She adds, “I would love to speak more about the need for travel and how it can help us mentally in the coming years. I’m glad I got the time to fly to Mexico and recharge my batteries before I take on the new year!”

Bhumi has an intense year ahead of her with six film releases in 2023, the most for any actor in India! She says, “I have six back to back releases, plus new shoots. So, this trip was essential for me because I know I won’t get the time this year to do a big trip that will inspire me and fascinate me. But I’m not complaining.”

Bhumi adds, “I love to work and I’m fortunate that I have a packed year of releases. This is exactly how I want my years in cinema to be - choosing and being a part of the best cinema of our country.”

Bhumi will appear in a number of films this year, including Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa, Gauri Khan’s Bhakshak, and Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, all of which will raise the bar for cinema.

