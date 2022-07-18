Italy Diaries: Kareena Kapoor's Guide To Nailing The Tie-Dye Trend On Vacay

A dash of extra colours and a splash of swirls can give any plain silhouette an instant uplift. Tie-dye silhouettes have emerged as one of the biggest fashion trends of recent times. The psychedelic patterned outfits have found a special place in the wardrobe of many renowned celebs. What makes it more appealing is the comfort factor. Kareena Kapoor is the latest celeb who adorned the quirky piece of clothing while vacationing in Italy.

The Bollywood diva jetted away to spend some quality time with her family away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. Well, she just isn’t vacationing but also dishing out major travel goals for her followers. Kareena’s latest social media updates have become nothing less than a visual treat. On Sunday, she stepped out to visit Ponte Vecchio, which is an arch bridge located by the Arno River.

She took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her happy time with baby Jeh, thereby flaunting the stunning view of her destination. But what stole the limelight was Kareena’s gorgeous and comfy tie-dyed ensemble. The actor displayed her pink power in a perfectly coordinated shirt and shorts set. The oversized shirt was accentuated with button-up detailing and cuffed sleeves.

Kareena Kapoor has a thing for minimalism and proving the same she opted for subtle makeup. She did not bow down when it came to accessorizing her look.

The Bollywood diva wore a statement sling bag which was matched with black sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sunny weather. She also opted for a pink digital watch and a golden bracelet to accentuate her off-duty look. The hair, tied in a high pony, perfectly rounded off the vacation vibes.

Be it a classic spin or ring dye technique, tie-dye ensembles have evolved rapidly over the year. You can find the quirky prints on simple tank tops, hoodies, t-shirts, and dresses as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.