Jacqueline Fernandez's Picture With Salman Khan's Nephew Ahil In Disneyland Is Too Cute To Miss
Why so cute, Jacky?
Image: Instagram/ jacquelinef143/ Colours TV
Jacqueline Fernandez has always been vocal about her equation with Salman Khan and gives him a lot of attention. She's equally close to Salman's sisters Arpita and Alvira and shares a special bond with them too.
Jacqueline recently took a trip to Disneyland with Arpita and her son Ahil. The Race 3 actress took to Instagram to share two adorable pictures with little Ahil. Jacky can be seen bonding with Salman's nephew while holding him in his lap. She looked adorable in a white coloured co-ord trouser set and a Disney staple, Minnie Mouse headband. She rocks that waist fanny pack like a boss! Watch her showering all the love on Ahil:
Marking the occasion of Ahil's birthday in March, Jacqueline and Arpita Khan Sharma also recreated the iconic step of 'Jumme ki Raat' from the film Kick. Holding Jacqueline's top in her mouth, Arpita danced along with Jacqueline. Watch this goofy video that crowns them as fun-loving BFF's:
Cute. Isn't it?
| Edited by: shifa khan
