Karens of Tourism: Top 10 Most Complained About Tourist Places in the World

A study has selected some of the most popular yet most complained about tourist attractions across the world. Accumulating the data of the one- and two-star reviews maintained by Tripadvisor, MrQ shows the top 10 places that people visited and did not have as good a time as expected.

People yearn to visit some popular tourist attractions to an extent where they do not consider the possibility of the place disappointing them. Here enters the reviews on Tripadvisor. Based on these reviews, the most complained about place is the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Located in Hollywood Boulevard, the walk of fame received a total of 17,616 reviews, out of which 20 percent reviews are one and two stars.

This is followed by the Palace of Versailles, France, which got a total of 14,608 reviews. 17 percent of the total number of reviews were one and two stars. There were many other, very famous tourist attractions that made it to the list. Among these is the Empire State Building and the Buckingham Palace with 92,362 and 29,303 reviews in total. The bad reviews that the Empire State Building received was 4 percent of the total, while Buckingham Palace received 3 percent of the total reviews in one and two stars.

Man-made marvel, Stonehenge, has also received a substantial number of bad reviews. Out of the total 14,498 reviews, Stonehenge is under hot waters in 8 percent of them. The least hated tourist attraction is the Great Wall of China. The historical place has received a total of 23,785 reviews, out of which, only 114 reviews have given one or two stars. Other places in the list are The Hollywood Sign, Big Ben, White House, Leaning Tower of Pisa, and Pyramids of Giza

MrQ, apart from building a consensus on most complained about tourist attractions, also rated many other things such as which women’s names got reflected as the most complaining reviewers. Turns out Karen comes second in the race, being defeated by Sarah.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.