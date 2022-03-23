Kerala Prepares Itself to Become the Next Top Destination for Weddings, Details Here

Destination weddings are getting popular year by year. Instead of celebrating the grand occasion separately, the bride and groom now assemble at a common location and carry on with their wedding rituals. In India, Rajasthan is one of the most popular locations for carrying out destination weddings due to its lavish history and royal villas. However, another famous tourist location is now gearing up for becoming the next top stop for destination weddings. It is Kerala!

As reported by India Today, Kerala’s tourism department is planning on reviving the state’s tourism to make it an ideal location for weddings. In the last two years, tourism of Kerala has been stuck hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as situations are getting better, God’s own country is all set to bring in the tourist once again to its land.

In an assembly speech earlier, Kerala’s Tourism Minister, P. A. Mohamed Riyas said, “As people were coming from other states and abroad for the wedding, there is a possibility of wedding tourism in the state. We have started the campaigns for this,” reported India Today.

Apart from this, the department is taking measures for promoting the state as the perfect holiday destination. The official Twitter handle of Kerala Tourism has posted a video earlier displaying the beauty of homestays in the state.

Experience the warmth and love of home when you are on holiday in God’s Own Country.Enjoy the wonderful #hospitality offered by our homestay owners and discover the rejuvenating power of the gentler pace of life in their homes.#TravelForGood #happyholidays #KeralaHomestays pic.twitter.com/kTWzP1pXaj— Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) March 11, 2022

In the video, a foreign tourist is shown enjoying the beauty of authentic homestays by enjoying living with a local family. According to an India Today article, Mohamed Riyas also shared details about reviving the homestays in the state to welcome more tourists. Further, the article stated that the minister has opened up about expecting more tourists this year as relaxations are there.

Last year, the government also introduced an interesting Caravan vacation in the state to attract tourists as well as provide investment opportunities to many.

Check out this video to experience the luxury that a well-equipped, state-of-the-art caravan offers and get ready to go caravanning!#TravelForGood #CaravanTourism #CaravanParks #KeralaTourism pic.twitter.com/Xwt6pINkhz— Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) October 14, 2021

The project was slated and named, ‘Keravan Kerala’. As per the official website of the program, it offers two interesting activities to the people. The first one is the tourist caravans which gives an extravagant experience of travelling in a specially-built vehicle with kitchen, washroom, sofa cum bed ideal for two to four members. However, the other option is Caravan Parks which are designated places where people can park their vehicles and spend a night or a day exploring different places.

So, next time you decide to visit Kerala, don’t forget to experience the beauty of it with the help of these new initiatives.

