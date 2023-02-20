Kerala Sets Record Tourism Numbers In 2022; Here Are The Places You Should Visit

After The Covid-19 outbreak hurt tourism across the globe, many have struggled to rise up to pre-covid levels. However, Kerala has made a remarkable comeback according to a report by PTI by welcoming 1.88 crore domestic tourists in 2022, which is an all-time record in the state’s history. This feat was announced by Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas.

“By the end of 2022, it had become the year which Kerala witnessed the most number of domestic tourists after its formation. A total of 1.88 crore domestic tourists arrived in the state in that year,” Riyas said.

A growth of 2.63 per cent was achieved in the tourism sector during the period.

Till then, 1.83 Cr was the highest number of recorded arrival in the southern state in its history. Six districts- Pathanamthitta, Wayanad, Idukki, Alappuzha, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram-displayed good performance in welcoming domestic visitors.

Munnar

Munnar is one of the famous tourist spots of Kerala. The enthralling lands of the tea estates, adventurous wildlife, exotic waterfalls and rolling hills covering miles with the flawless climate add up more beauty to this gorgeous place. Seeing lush green tea plantations and romantic views of the surroundings with your partner can make your journey special.

Kannur

Visit Kannur Beach house one of northern Kerala’s most distant and off-the-beaten-path destinations in India. It is a century-old, traditional Kerala-style house located in coconut palms near a small freshwater lagoon, a short distance from Thottada beach. This straightforward and charming homestay is the ideal setting for some coastal relaxation. The hosts are also willing to enlighten you about the area and provide great native vegetarian food from Kerala.

Ponmudi

A three-hour drive from Thiruvananthapuram, Ponmudi hills are covered in mist, and home to all kinds of unique flora and fauna. The area offers stunning views of the mountains from practically anywhere. From the serene native villages to the vast tea gardens to waterfalls, this place has it all.

Periyar Tiger Reserve

The Periyar Tiger Reserve is a breathtaking forested reserve perfect for those seeking some peace and tranquillity or to get in touch with nature. While touring this reserve, you can easily catch a glimpse of the mighty Asian elephants, Bengal tigers, white tigers, and Indian giant squirrels. One word of advice - you must bring your binoculars with you to spot exotic bird species including the blue-winged parakeet, Malabar grey hornbill, and Nilgiri wood pigeon.

Varkala And Kovalam Beaches

Varkala Beach located in Kerala is known for its beauty and serene environment. Here you can also enjoy diving and underwater adventures. Kovalam Beach in Kerala can also be a very special destination during the winter season. This place has been a favourite tourist destination in India for decades.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here