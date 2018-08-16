Know How to Pack Nutritious Food While Travelling

Do you travel often for work or personal reasons, and end up munching on junk? Make sure you get the best of both worlds and eat local, but with a twist -- carry your power jars with you so that you don't come home with a lot of guilt.Akshit Rungta and Naina Trehan, Co-Founders at Hungry Jars and Sargam Dhawan, Director, Planet Herbs Lifesciences Pvt Ltd, list the solutions to maintain a wholesome and nutritious diet.* Almond butter is a healthy alternative. Not only is it sweet and luscious, it is also high in nutritional value. Apart from being highly nutritious, it is also high in antioxidants and has properties which help in controlling blood sugar and weight. So, carry almond butter as it serves as a nice dip for your fruits and sweet crackers.* Besides being a great snack, cashew butter can also blend well in smoothies and provide a rich creamy consistency. Cashew butter is a good alternative to other nut butters. The monounsaturated fats found in cashews promote good cardiovascular health with magnesium and antioxidants. If you need an instant sweet fix, dark chocolate with 75 per cent cocoa value will be a quick grab-and-go snacks.* Sandwich is one delight that is loved by many. Make them healthy with garlic butter as garlic is a good source of nutrition and combats sickness including common cold, roasted chicken and veggies which can taste heavenly and is an instant snack which is easy to carry.* Roll up your wheat tortillas or chapatis with nice and tangy pickles to savour the ultimate taste of health.* Make healthy and nutritious snacks like chilli garlic brown fried rice sautéed vegetables and grilled chicken with the fiery and tangy chilli garlic sauce which can help to lower the cholesterol level because of the antioxidant properties in garlic.