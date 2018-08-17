Know What it's like to Sail Aboard the World's Most Luxurious Cruise Suites

From suites decorated with original artwork by Pablo Picasso and Ralph Lauren furnishings, to the ultimate family-friendly apartment featuring an en-suite slide, Lego wall and private movie theater, Elite Traveler has compiled a list of the world's most extravagant -- some might say outrageous -- cruise suites sailing the high seas.Needless to say, the world's most luxurious suites don't come cheap.The privilege of cruising in the lap of luxury -- surrounded by marble, crystal and fine art -- costs upwards of $5,500 per night.Here's a look at some of the most opulent suites aboard the most luxurious cruise liners on the market today:At around $5,400 a night, the Regent Suite aboard the Seven Seas Explorer is the most expensive floating hotel room on the list. But the princely sum also nets guests the biggest cruise suite on the high seas, at 4,443 square feet. For perspective, that amounts to about four times larger than the average London home, says Elite Traveler. Guests slumber on the Rolls-Royce of beds, a $150,000 Savoir No 1 bed, first created for the Savoy Hotel in London. Musical guests can tinker on a Steinway Grand Maroque piano, while design and art lovers can feast their eyes on a pair of Picasso lithographs and handblown Lalique vases. The two-bedroom suite also features two and a half marble bathrooms, a full bar, two balconies and an en-suite spa with sauna, steam room and Jacuzzi.Rate: In 2019, the Seven Seas Explorer will embark on a 28-night South American sailing departing from Rio de Janeiro for about $150,000.The two-level suite aboard the world's largest cruise liner takes family fun to a new level. Spanning 1,346 square feet, the floating apartment includes an en-suite slide that connects the kids' bedroom to the living room floor below. A floor-to-ceiling Lego wall is sure to score big points with younger kids, while an air hockey table and hidden nooks for reading or chilling will appeal to tweens and teens. A 3D movie theater and entertainment space comes with a popcorn machine and video game library. For the adults, a full-size whirlpool offers sweeping views of the ocean, and a personal 'Royal Genie' butler, who can be called upon for additional requests. The family suite can sleep up to eight people in two bedrooms.Rate: $60,000 per suite based on double occupancy for seven nightsThis suite is for style mavens, as it's dressed in modern, elegant furnishings from Ralph Lauren. Guests also get a grand piano, a stocked bar and indoor and outdoor whirlpool spas. Staying at the Owner's Suite gives guests access to the executive lounge and private library, 24-hour butler service, and private spa terrace featuring a thalassotherapy pool.Rate: $15,999 per person based on double occupancy for 16 nightsElite Traveler is a luxury travel magazine distributed on private jets. Find the full list here.