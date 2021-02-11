1-MIN READ
Kylie Jenner is Having 'Baby Blues' Posing in Crop Top and Printed Pants
Reality TV star and cosmetics czarina Kylie Jenner's mood on Thursday was baby blue in hue, and she shared a glimpse of it with fans on social media.
In a set of three images she posted on Instagram, Kylie is seen in a white cut-out crop top paired with blue prints. She has her long black hair open.
"Baby blues," she captioned the picture, where she is seen wearing minimal make-up.
A recent video captured Kylie giving her father Caitlyn Jenner a makeover.
She recently took some time off to fly off to Turks and Caicos Islands where her daughter Stormi turned a year older. She was accompanied by her sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner.