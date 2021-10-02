Machu Picchu Creates History, Attains Carbon Neutral Certificate

For all the travel junkies, here’s a piece of good news. In a recent development, Machu Picchu is now the first international destination to attain the carbon neutral certificate.

What does this mean? In simple terms, the certification was presented to the Historic and Natural Sanctuary of Machu Picchu by the Green Initiative – an institution that is known to promote green and environmentally friendly tourism. Besides, the Green Initiative placed Machu Picchu as a global reference for sustainability.

Reportedly, as per the certification, it pursues to radically reduce carbon dioxide emissions of the Inca citadel, with the purpose of reducing 45% of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in 2030, and reaching neutrality in 2050.

What were the factors considered?

One of the world famous destinations, Machu Pichu achieved this milestone by implementing several environment-conscious initiatives. This popular tourist spot got the certification for setting up what is said to be the the only organic waste treatment plant in Peru. This was done with an aim to transform garbage into natural coal, and for having the transformation plant of oil that produces biodiesel and glycerin from vegetable oils, discarded from homes and restaurants in the area.

Another way to compensate for the impact of CO2 emissions will be by purchasing carbon credits, which incentivize bodies to find solutions to reduce their emissions. According to reports, UN’s Climate Change model, will oversee this mechanism.

