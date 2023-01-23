Make the Most of Your Time Off: The Best Getaways to Visit During 2023's Long Weekends

2022 was a year of renewed travel excitement, with many people looking for new experiences and destinations to explore. Now that 2023 has arrived, it’s time to start planning those mini vacations and making the most of the long weekends. To help you make the most of your time off, Booking.com has compiled a list of great getaway destinations that are located near your city. Whether you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city or simply want to explore somewhere new, these places are sure to make for the perfect weekend getaway. So, start planning your next adventure and make the most of the long weekends in 2023.

Mumbai Getaways

For those living in Mumbai, there are plenty of exciting weekend getaway options to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach vacation, a scenic hill station, or a cultural city break, there’s something for everyone. Some popular destinations include:

Tarkarli

For adventure seekers looking for a weekend getaway from Mumbai, Tarkarli is a great option. Located around 550km from Mumbai, Tarkarli is a small town famous for its white sandy beaches, clear waters, and picturesque scenery. Visitors can indulge in a variety of water sports such as snorkeling and scuba diving, and take long walks on the beach. Tarkarli also offers the opportunity to take a boat ride on the Karli River, visit the historical Sindhudurg Fort, and explore nearby beaches like Kolam and Achara. With its unique blend of adventure and natural beauty, Tarkarli is the perfect destination for a weekend getaway from Mumbai.

Kolad

Located just 110 kilometres from Mumbai, Kolad is a paradise for all adventure enthusiasts. Often called the “Rishikesh of Maharashtra”, the beautiful village is blessed with scenic valleys, lush dense forests and sublime hills. Get ready to be one with water through multiple water sports like kayaking, rappelling and white water rafting in the Kundalika river. To pump up the adrenaline rush you could try hiking or bungee jumping.

Chikhaldara

Located in the Amravati district of Maharashtra, Chikaldhara is a mesmerising, breezy hill station covered in clouds. Also known as the only coffee making location in Maharashtra, this hill station is surrounded by beautiful lakes, waterfalls, breathtaking viewpoints and exotic wildlife. Home to tigers and rare wildlife species including barking deer, chousingha and sambar, Chikhaldara is a paradise for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts alike. While in Chikhaldara you can also visit the Narnala Fort, the Tribal Museum and the Semadoh Lake and make it a weekend well-spent.

Also Read: Sushi Can Be Enjoyed In Jain, Vegetarian, And Vegan Options Too: Harry Hakuei Kosato

Delhi Getaways

For those living in Delhi, there are plenty of great weekend getaway options to choose from. Some popular destinations include:

Bir Billing

For adventure enthusiasts looking for a weekend getaway from Delhi, Bir Billing is a perfect destination. Located in the state of Himachal Pradesh, Bir Billing is known as the “Paragliding capital of India" and offers a wide range of adventure sports such as paragliding, hand gliding, mountain biking and trekking. The town also hosts the World Paragliding Championship every year. Bir is also recognized as a place for spiritual and meditation studies. There are also many other things to do in Bir such as shopping at the Bir Bazaar, walking by the Bir River, traveling by the toy train, visiting the Bangor waterfall and the Deer Park Institute, and exploring the local cafes. With its unique blend of adventure and spiritual activities, Bir Billing is the perfect destination for a weekend getaway from Delhi.

Mashobra

Nestled in the lap of Himalayas, at an altitude of 2246 m Mashobra is a quaint little hill retreat located in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. This beautiful hill town is a great destination for travellers looking at a relaxing and peaceful weekend surrounded by flowing streams, captivating fruit orchards and lush oak trees. This place is perfect for nature lovers, with spots like Craignano Nature Park and Reserve Forest Sanctuary, which is Asia’s largest watershed. The Sanctuary is also good for trekking and camping, so ensure you pack your camping gears along. So, whether you are looking for a secluded holiday, a romantic retreat or an adventure-packed vacation, Mahsobra will not leave you disappointed.

Darang

This little Hamlet of Himachal is situated near Mcleodganj on the road to Palampur. Darang boasts of sprawling tea estates which are mystically snuggled in the upper Dhauladhar ranges of the Himalayas. It is one of the best offbeat holiday destinations near Delhi from where you can view the majestic Dhauladhars standing tall over the delightful hamlet. For the adventure lovers, the estate has trekking expeditions that go through the enormously spread tea plantation, mountain streams, and forests of Pine and Deodar.

Bengaluru Getaways

For those living in Bengaluru, there are plenty of great weekend getaway options to choose from. Some popular destinations include:

Kemmangundi

For those living in Bengaluru, Kemmangundi is an ideal destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers. It is a picturesque hill station known for its beautiful gardens and breathtaking landscapes. The area offers various activities such as trekking, nature hikes, and picnics. Given that the mountain has water running through many herb and medicinal crops, Kemmangundi was named Chandra Drona Parvatha. The place is also home to some of the most exquisite gardens and the Royal Horticultural Society of Karnataka. When visiting Kemmangundi, don’t miss out on visiting the Shiva Temple, the Rock Garden, Z Point, Hebbe Falls, and Kalahasti Falls, which are must-see destinations.

Chhota Ladakh

Let the beautiful sunrise painted in yellow, orange, and purple welcome you when you visit Chhota Ladakh a.k.a Dodda. It is, a small, abandoned quarry with little contact with the outside world, and is only 1.5 hours away from Bengaluru. Due to the location’s small resemblance to the Ladakhi scenery, the place is called “Chhota Ladakh." It is the perfect one-day round trip.

Madikeri

Madikeri is a mesmerizing hill town in the Coorg region of Karnataka that is well-known for its lush green valleys and alluring aroma of coffee. It is also referred to as the “Scotland of India" and is well recognised for its breath taking sunset vistas. When in Madikeri, it is a must to catch the sunset from Raja’s Seat, overlooking beautiful forests and fields of rice paddies. Tourists are inspired by Madikeri’s lovely surroundings and comfortable environment, which is difficult to obtain elsewhere. Those seeking peace and tranquility, Madikeri is the perfect pick for a weekend getaway.

Now what are you waiting for? Pack your bag and head to these locations to make the most of your long weekends in the first half of 2023.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here