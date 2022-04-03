Making Travel Plans? Drop These Countries From Your List To Have A Covid-19 Safe Trip

Summers are here and many people are packing their bags to travel to exquisite locations. In the last two years, COVID-19 has made people confide in their houses and ruined a lot of travel plans.

However, now with the decline in cases, people are taking the international flights to explore the world. When we thought everything is going well, the new variant of Coronavirus might take away our happiness one more time. Before planning your international travel, look at the list of countries where the cases are again witnessing a peak.

United Kingdom

If you are planning to travel to the United Kingdom, you must know that a new COVID variant has been discovered in the nation. As per the latest report of the World Health Organisation (WHO), a mutant called XE has been found in the UK and it is worrisome as the mutant is more transmissible than any strain of the virus. WHO said on Saturday that “early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10 percent as compared to BA.2.” The first case of XE variant was detected on January 19, reports Britain’s health agency, adding that over 63 cases of this variant have been reported yet.

South Korea

The Korean fever has taken over the world. People are going mad over K-dramas, K-fashion, K-stars, Korean beauty regimes and what not. This has made South Korea a famous travel location. After seeing the decline in cases, now again the COVID-19 cases are going up in the country. In the third week of March, South Korea diagnosed more than six lakh new corona cases in the country. Since February the number has increased tremendously and around seven million cases are reported since the second month.

France

The beautiful country offers the view to one the most magnificent monuments of the world, Eiffel Tower. One of tourist’s favourite location is famous for its fashion, food, and rich culture. The hospitalisation has decreased but new cases are taking a toll at the case tally in the France. Last week, the country witnessed the maximum number of cases since February.

Italy

Italy’s capital Rome attracts millions of tourists every year. The country has suffered very badly since the beginning of COVID-19. Now, the cases are increasing again due to which the country has decided to not renew its emergency status. Italy is recording around 70,000 cases every day making it unsuitable for the tourists.

Hong Kong

A city where skyscrapers meet centuries-old temples, Hong Kong should also be skipped from your travel wish list, as the Asian island witnessed around 20,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday. Hong Kong is popularly known for its Causeway Bay, The Peak, and Hong Kong Disneyland. But unfortunately, the densely populated region recorded most deaths per million people globally in recent weeks.

Germany

Despite witnessing record high freshly confirmed cases, the German government defended its decision to expire many of its pandemic restrictions at the weekend. In the past 24 hours, the European country recorded 294,931 fresh cases. Further there have been 278 COVID related fatalities, reportedly. Germany is well known for the beautiful The Rhine Valley, which is also designated as UNESCO world heritage site.

