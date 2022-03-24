Malaysia and Singapore Restarting Travel After COVID-19 Restrictions

Malaysia and Singapore are well-known tourist hubs attracting millions of tourists annually. The development of the tourism sector in Malaysia states that nearly 25 million people visited Malaysia in 2019. Likewise, according to Singapore Tourism Statistics, the country welcomed more than 19 million visitors in 2019.

But due to the COVID pandemic and suspension of international travel, tourism globally suffered. Due to the high rise in COVID cases in Malaysia, the Central of Disease Control (CDC) provides some protocols for airline passengers regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, it is - must show the negative COVID test. Similarly, in 2020, Singapore recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases, followed by strict regulations.

However, after two years of a long break both the country’s government has decided to proceed with the Travel along with the COVID safety procedure. On 23rd March, Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Tweeted that he and Mr. Omg Ye Kung, the health minister of Singapore are working on boosting tourism sector after controlling the pandemic circumstance.

Khairy also mentioned in the tweet that they both agreed to immediately work on permitting the full resumption of both air and land travel only for fully vaccinated people on a limited quota basis. Khairy said in his earlier tweet that the Malaysian Health minister met with Minister Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday to talk over details for the border reopening.

Minister Ong Ye Kung & I had a good discussion on the pandemic situation in our countries. We agreed the situation has stabilised & we can work immediately towards the full resumption of air & land travel for fully vaccinated persons. pic.twitter.com/iow94B4tdG— Khairy Jamaluddin 🇲🇾🌺 (@Khairykj) March 23, 2022

Additionally, Transport Minister S. Iswaran of Singapore announced earlier this month that the country is intending to further open its borders sooner than later. Moreover, Singapore is now permitting immunised people from 32 countries and provinces to enter without having to quarantine under a vaccinated travel lane program.

Look forward to welcoming my counterpart, Mr Ong Ye Kung, Singapore’s Minister of Health, to Malaysia today where we will be focusing on the details for full border opening between our two countries. Reconnecting & #ReopeningSafely with our closest neighbour. — Khairy Jamaluddin 🇲🇾🌺 (@Khairykj) March 22, 2022

As per the decision, Malaysia is ready to reopen its borders from April 1 after two years of constraints of COVID. Furthermore, Airlines for travel primarily began with flights between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, while services to Penang were added the previous week.

