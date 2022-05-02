Malaysia to Relax Covid Restrictions and Resume Visa on Arrival for Indians

There’s great news for all Indian travellers who want to go to Malaysia. The Asian nation will soon be reintroducing the visa on arrival option for Indians. This is a step to attract more tourists from India to visit Malaysia.

Malaysia is also planning on curbing the Covid-19 restrictions soon so that international tourists can explore the nation without any hassle. Multiple Malaysian news outlets reported that Prime Minister Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the three key Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) setup to curb coronavirus cases will be relaxed soon. The three SOPs are wearing masks, Covid-19 detection tests, and scanning the MySejahtera application when entering the premises.

To promote travel to Malaysia, a Tourism Malaysia delegate, Manoharan Periasamy is also in India. In a press conference in Bengaluru, Mr. Periasamy, who is the Senior Director of the Malaysian International Promotion Division (Asia and Africa), said that since April 1, all travel restrictions have been lifted and 76 flights a week are available to travel from India to Malaysia.

Out of this number, 59 are available from South India. He added that Bengaluru is one of the most important places from where travelers arrive in Malaysia.

While the visa on arrival is currently suspended due to Covid-19, it will resume two months later. In the meantime, anybody who is planning to go to Malaysia can avail e-visas within 2-3 working days.

Covid restriction relaxations and visa on arrivals are going to make the travel hassle free for Indians and people will once again be able to explore Malaysia.

While Japan and Singapore have the strongest passports in the world with allowance to travel to 192 of 227 destinations without a visa, India stands on the 83rd position.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.