McLeodganj to Dharamshala: Tourists can Hop to and From Within Just 5 Minutes

Did you think you could take a trip from McLeodganj to Dharamshala in just 5 minutes, a few years back? No, right! Well, tourists can now simply hop from McLeodganj to Dharamshala in merely 5 minutes with the new serial ropeway. Read ahead to know how.

Dharamshala and McLeodganj in Himachal Pradesh have been popular tourist destinations.

Earlier, the travel time between the two locations used to take a minimum 45 minutes by road. Moreover, during the peak tourist season, this travel time between the two tourist hotspots would increase due to the traffic bottlenecks.

But with the inauguration of the mono-cable detachable ropeway, the journey has taken an exciting turn.

This easy peasy rapid mode of transport (that decreases distance by 9 kilometers and saves 40% travel time) has been made possible by the Tata Group. Taking to the Instagram handle, the Tata Group had announced the good news of this transformatory ropeway. Under their initiative the 1.8 km long Dharamshala Skyway, an aerial ropeway project has been developed to ‘transform travel’ between Dharamshala and McLeodganj.

This ropeway, which is built in a private-public partnership by TRIL Urban Transport Private Ltd., reportedly has the capacity to carry 1000 passengers per hour per direction. Built on a 207-crore budget, it has two stations and 10 towers. Mono Cable Detachable Gondolas System has 18 gondolas (cabins). In front of the Dalai Lama Temple in McLeodganj is the top station.

One way travel cost per person in the ropeway would be Rs 300; while Rs 500 per head is the two-way tariff.

On January 19, 2022, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated the Dharamshala Skyway project. Though it was suspended from January 25, it will resume soon.

Summer is here and all the mountain lovers can start planning their trips to these lovely places between April to June as that’s the appropriate time to enjoy these travel destinations.

