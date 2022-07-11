Monsoon Travel: Make Luxury Your Go-To Companion This Monsoon

The monsoons are finally upon us and it is that time of the year. For those living in and around cities, these times signify a lot – trips, outings and weekend getaways. We have collated a list of some incredible places by SaffronStays where you can enjoy luxury and serenity away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Sanvina Farm, Karjat is a 2-bedroom pool delicately designed farm-stay on a lush 10-acre estate. This farmhouse boasts an outdoor pool, verandahs and tranquil gardens with plenty of nooks to relax. Surrounded by cascading waterfalls, the villa is a place for those who appreciate quaint, blissful getaways amidst nature. It’s an aesthetically designed home that’s fascinating, especially during the monsoon, when everything around turns to the shade of green. Make acquaintances with a pond full of ducks, the resident cows Laxmi and Saraswati and the little calf, Nandi. Indeed, a good place to travel with kids where you can keep them away from screens! Pick your thrill by riding the ATV ride or go cycling around the valleys and up the mountains, head out for a trek to Kothaligad, or wake up each morning to the symphony of nature. With so much to do around the home, we leave you to take your pick!

About 6 km from Bhivpuri Waterfalls, Sohana By The River, Karjat, is a private villa with an outdoor pool, a garden and a shared lounge. This farmhouse in Karjat is a peaceful and intensely green hundred-acre estate built with environmental sustainability. You can hear the peacocks calling at this estate as you breathe in the fresh, early-morning air while sitting on the verandah sipping your favourite beverage. If you wish to step out, you explore the Kondane Caves, and Bhimashankar falls in Karjat or drive down to Matheran too. Or take a dip in the nearby River Pej with your family! As the home is surrounded by lush greenery, it is the perfect place to sit back, relax and bond with your loved ones. Food lovers can gorge on authentic and lip-smackingly delicious homemade cuisine during their stay.

Dhyana, Wada, is a 3-bedroom pet-friendly pool villa for rent in Wada. This home is part of a gated society called Greenway Valley and can be booked along with the 2-bedroom SaffronStays Nithyam or 3-bedroom SaffronStays Ekaant. This budget-friendly bungalow is located close to the river. In fact, you can stroll along the Pinjal river that flows in the society too, when you opt to stay here. The gated community offers several monsoon activities such as nature trails, and stroll by the river Gargai, and you could also visit the Nakshatra garden and Flower garden. If you’re travelling with kids, with your young ones, you could visit the Sajan Dam too.

Open to the skies, surrounded by mountains and endless acres of serene greenery, Cinco Elementos, Panchgani, is a 4-bedroom, private pool villa that redefines monsoon vacation stays. Set across multiple levels, this contemporary abode gives a very homely relaxed vibe, with different spaces for different activities, all connected by a large lawn and vast courtyard filled with trees and shrubs. The villa offers incredible views of the mountain range, with mesmerising sunrises to wake up to. If there’s a home that keeps you, your family and friends busy, this is the one! With an attractive pool to step into or lounge around with a drink, you can watch how everyone is kept merrily occupied. While the kids play on the lawn, the swing and a spot of badminton can keep the elders busy. The scenic view surrounding the property is a sight to behold. A special private road from the villa will take you to the tableland from where you can experience Panchgani and its pristine beauty like never before. If you wish to stay put at a villa this monsoon, you know where to go!

For couples wanting to make the most of the romantic monsoon, The Glasshouse, Panchgani, is your go-to home. A charming glass room with cosy furnishings and french windows. The private home in Panchgani is carefully built with contemporary designs and modern amenities, breaking away from the chaos and hustle with an easygoing, slow-paced lifestyle. The home is your place to be, as it fills you up with warmth and love while the rains keep you indoors. There’s plenty of outdoor space, an orchard and an expansive lawn. You could go on a fruit trail, practise yoga, play table tennis, and enjoy a hot cuppa – there’s just so much one can do!

