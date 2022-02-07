Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's Winter Honeymoon is an Inspiration for Your Next Vacation

After tying the knot earlier in January, actor Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar are spending a dreamy winter honeymoon in Kashmir. The 36-year-old actor shared pictures from her cosy winter wonderland honeymoon on Instagram. The actress wore fashionable winter attire in the pictures as she posed with Suraj. With the alpine trees covered in fresh snowfall in the background, Mouni can be seen posing from her warm wooden cabinet room. The actress wore a beige sweater which she paired with black pants.

Sharing her picture on Instagram, Mouni wrote in the caption, “What I see. What am reading.” The actor certainly wished to snuggle up with a delightful book as she watched the snowfall. The actor described her honeymoon as “Sun Moon-ing” in the hashtag that followed the caption.

In another picture, Mouni was spotted posing with Suraj, who opted for a bright red and green Christmas sweater. In another post, Mouni shared a picture that will surely awaken your wanderlust spirit.

The actor enjoyed the mesmerising snowfall in Kashmir and wrote in the caption, “The rooms were very still, while the pages were softly turned and the winter sunshine crept in to touch the bright heads and happy faces with white greetings.”

After a fun Goa wedding, the couple chose a calm and romantic stay in Kashmir enjoying the winter season at its best. Besides Kashmir, there are many other winter destinations in India and abroad where you can spend a memorable honeymoon. From the Alps in Europe to the Himalayas in Asia, winter honeymoons are a perfect way to get cozy and share the warmth with your partner.

Just like Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who celebrated their third wedding anniversary in 2021 by taking a trip to a quaint winter destination in Uttarakhand.

Like Mouni and Suraj, you can also take a simple yet elegant take on winter fashion. Take a classic pullover sweater in a single shade or add a fun element to your wardrobe by choosing bright colours amidst the white snow-covered mountains.

