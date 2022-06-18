MSRDC Plans Mount Rushmore Like Rock Carvings of Maratha Heroes

Maharashtra is likely to have its own version of Mount Rushmore soon. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) plans to honour the prominent historical figures from the state, by carving their rock sculptures on mountain ranges.

The inspiration for the plan has been taken from the famous Mount Rushmore, on which the massive sculptures of four American presidents have been carved on a mountain range in South Dakota. Those four American presidents are George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. The popular American tourist site also includes a museum with interactive exhibits.

The MSRDC wishes to replicate a similar project in Maharashtra, Indian Express reported. Recently, MSRDC floated a tender to appoint a consultant to conduct a feasibility study for the project. The consultant will also identify the locations where these sculptures can come up, the report added. The feasibility study will be first conducted in the Sahyadri Ranges in Western Maharashtra.

The planned project aims to praise and develop a memorial of glorious Indian leaders, with special emphasis on heroes from Maharashtra, the report added, quoting an MSRDC official.

The agency aims to develop tourism activities, boost the local economy and explore the local business potentials in the mountainous regions of the state, which are mostly underdeveloped. The project site is likely to house a museum, park, a viewing gallery and a selfie point alongside the sculptures.

The proposed project will open the doors for investments in Western Ghats and Sahyadri regions, which has huge potential in the tourism sector. This will also bring new employment opportunities for local people and boost the small businesses in the neighbouring areas.

